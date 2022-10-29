Is Vision Really Getting His Own Solo Series?

Rumor has it that Vision (Paul Bettany) is getting his own solo Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series called Vision Quest. So far, Bettany’s Vision has had a bit of a complicated history in the MCU. Vision is a synthetic humanoid initially constructed to be the perfect form for Ultron (James Spader). However, Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) took Vision and attempted to upload the remaining codes of Stark’s A.I. system, J.A.R.V.I.S., into his body. He was then given life by the Mind Stone, which rests in his forehead.

Once alive, Vision was neither J.A.R.V.I.S. nor Ultron. However, he was devoted to protecting humanity and worthy enough to lift Thor’s hammer. He quickly became one of the Avengers and developed a relationship with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Unfortunately, their happiness was short-lived when Vision’s life was endangered by the threat of Thanos, who sought the infinity stone in Vision’s forehead. Vision attempted to have the stone removed by Shuri (Letitia Wright), but that plan failed and he was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Vision appeared to have returned in WandaVision. However, he was ultimately just a construction of Maximoff’s chaos magic. The real Vision was actually taken by S.W.O.R.D. as they reassembled his remains into a weapon. Upon his activation, he resembled a White Vision and was on a mission to terminate Maximoff. However, he acquired Vision’s memories through Maximoff’s hex. After restoring his memory, he declared himself the true Vision and fled to some unknown place.

Is Vision getting his own series?

As reported by The Direct, a rumor has arisen that Marvel is in the process of developing a solo Vision show. The rumor was kickstarted by Jeff Sneider during an episode of his podcast, The Hot Mic. Sneider stated, “I’m told that next week, Marvel will be opening a writers’ room for a Vision show titled Vision Quest.” Sneider and his co-host Josh Rocha discussed what the show could potentially be about. There are no firm details, but they mused that the show could be based on the comic book storyline of the same name.

Vision Quest was a 1980s comic that was part of the West Coast Avengers series. In the story, Vision went through a traumatizing kidnapping and transformation. The aftermath of the kidnapping saw him turn white and become unable to feel emotion. This transformation ultimately led to him and Maximoff breaking up. It cannot be denied that the events that already transpired in WandaVision are eerily close to the events of the comic book storyline. It makes it seem that the MCU may be gearing up to delve further into that storyline.

While the show started as a rumor, there could be substance to Sneider’s scoop. As of October 28, 2022, both Deadline and Variety reported that the Vision series was in development and had been confirmed by inside sources, and Sneider’s last Marvel claim turned out to be true. It is starting to sound like Vision Quest is a sure thing. However, it remains to be seen if Marvel will officially confirm the series.

(via The Direct, featured image: Disney)

