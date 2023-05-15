Gird Your Bodices, ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Is Coming

Outlander season 7 is fast approaching its release date, having recently dropped its long-awaited official trailer. The TV adaptation of Diana Gabaldon’s novel series of the same name premiered on Starz back in 2014 and follows the adventures of World War II nurse Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe), who is transported back in time to 1743, where she falls in love with Highland warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). Every season is based on one book in Gabaldon’s Outlander series. This means season 7 will cover her seventh book, An Echo in the Bone, which was released in 2009. After that, there are only two more books left to adapt.

It is believed season 8 will cover both of the remaining novels since it will be the last season of the series. However, the world of Outlander will continue, as a prequel series, Blood of My Blood, is officially in development. It’s not surprising that the Outlander franchise is expanding, considering how hugely popular both the book and TV series have been.

Additionally, with 16 episodes, season 7 is set to be the longest season of Outlander since season 1. This is especially good news for fans as season 6 had the lowest episode count to date. Here’s what we know about Outlander season 7 so far.

Outlander season 7 release date

Outlander season 7 will be released in two parts, with each part containing eight episodes. The first episode of part one will premiere on Starz on June 16, 2023, with a new episode premiering each week until August 4. The second part will air sometime in 2024.

The sixteen episode season will be split into two parts with the first half premiering June 16 and the second half airing in 2024. pic.twitter.com/kE0nBBclHN — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) March 23, 2023

Outlander season 7 trailer

Outlander season 7 dropped its official trailer on May 11. Balfe and Heughan presented the trailer and dropped a note urging fans to mark their calendars for season 7.

The trailer is just over two minutes long, but manages to give us an epic, dramatic, and action-packed look at season 7, as well as tease some major An Echo in the Bone moments. Viewers will also be blown away by Balfe’s incredible voice as her character sings the beautiful and haunting notes of “Ave Maria” as the trailer opens. We also see that the American Revolution will figure heavily in this season, as Claire and Jamie express fear about the rising rebellion, and we even catch a glimpse of the Declaration of Independence.

There are also teases of an important birth scene as well as a shocking scene where Claire appears to be sentenced to death by hanging. Ultimately, season 7 seems to be upping the stakes once more and promises an epic dramatization of the American Revolution and a heartfelt continuation of Claire and Jamie’s love story.

Outlander season 7 cast

(Starz)

Leading the cast of Outlander season 7 will, of course, be Balfe and Heughan, returning to their roles of Claire and Jamie, respectively. They are the only two major cast members to appear in every season of Outlander so far. Several familiar faces will be joining them, including Sophie Skelton, who will return as Claire and Jamie’s daughter, Brianna Mackenzie Fraser. This means her husband Roger MacKenzie (Richard Rankin) will also be returning for season 7. Graham McTavish is returning to his role as Dougal MacKenzie for the first time since season 2. Maria Doyle Kennedy will also return as Dougal’s younger sister, Jocasta MacKenzie Cameron.

McTavish isn’t the only Outlander star returning after a bit of hiatus. Steven Cree and Nell Hudson are returning as Ian Murray and Laoghaire Fraser, respectively, after last being seen in season 4. Ian is Jamie’s best friend, while Laoghaire is a young woman infatuated with Jamie. Laoghaire’s daughter, Marsali MacKimmie Fraser (Lauren Lyle), and her husband, Fergus Claudel Fraser (César Domboy), will appear in season 7 as well. Ian will also be joined by his son Ian Fraser Murray (John Bell). Lotte Verbeek will be making her way into season 7, too, as Geillis Duncan after last appearing in season 3.

Lord John Grey (David Berry), Lizzie Wemyss (Caitlin O’Ryan), Richard Brown (Chris Larkin), Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones), Chief Bird (Glenn Gould), and Still Water (Simon R. Baker) are all confirmed to be returning for season 7, as well. There will also be a few new faces in Outlander season 7: Gloria Obianyo and Rod Hallett have joined the cast as Mercy Woodcock and Benedict Arnold, respectively, with Woodcock being a free Black woman during the Colonial period and Arnold a Revolutionary War soldier. Rounding out the newcomers are Chris Fulton as Rob Cameron, Diarmaid Murtagh as Buck MacKenzie, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, and Kristin Atherton as Jenny Murray.

Outlander season 7 plot

(Starz)

As mentioned above, Outlander season 7’s plot is based on Gabaldon’s book An Echo in the Bone and is expected to follow its major plot points. From the trailer, we can see that it will incorporate the Revolutionary War storyline from the book, including the arc where Jamie’s son, William Ransom, is involved in the war as Redcoat. William is unaware that Jamie is his father, but his presence on the opposing side of the war means Jamie might have to face him for the first time “across the barrel of a gun.”

It seems that Outlander season 7 will also further explore Brianna and Roger’s stories. Season 6 revealed that Brianna is pregnant with their second child, meaning that the birth scene in the season 7 trailer must be the birth of their daughter Amanda. However, season 7 might also be a bit tragic. In addition to Claire and Jamie fearing their ability to survive Revolutionary War, the trailer shows a fire being lit—potentially teasing the tragic Fraser’s Ridge fire storyline from the books. We also see a funeral procession, so we know at least one character will die in season 7.

Between war, births, fires, and potential deaths, Outlander season 7 is shaping up to be quite an emotional ride.

(featured image: Starz)

