‘Our stupid government’: Marjorie Taylor Greene flames government that she, herself, is a part of

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) criticized the US government for funding terrorists over at X. Social media users were quick to point out that MTG herself is part of the government she’s criticizing.

MTG tweeted, “The US government gives billions of dollars to the Taliban and millions to Afghan refugees. Our stupid government funds terrorists with your hard-earned tax dollars. And gives Americans NOTHING.” In her scathing tweet, MTG attached a screenshot of her Google search. The photos emphasize that the US government “has provided approximately $2 billion in humanitarian assistance” to Afghan people amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The U.S. government gives billions of dollars to the Taliban and millions to Afghan refugees.



Our stupid government funds terrorists with your hard earned tax dollars.



And gives Americans NOTHING. pic.twitter.com/xWETZCbLzl — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@RepMTG) January 2, 2025

Several replies criticized MTG for calling the government “stupid,” despite being an active part of it. One X user wrote, “Don’t you and Congress approve budgets and spending, Marjorie? You often speak in third person. It’s YOU.”



Don't you and Congress approve budgets and spending Marjorie? You often speak in third person. It's YOU — Athlete Angels (@RafaHutch2024) January 2, 2025

MTG, along with Representative James Comer, had raised concerns in 2023 about US weapons falling into the hands of terrorist groups. This isn’t a new claim from MTG—on the contrary, it’s consistent with her values. As for whether her X post is misleading, that is a different issue altogether.

Misleading screenshots

Nevertheless, MTG didn’t link the article she screenshotted her attachments from. The USAID article discloses that the US government has provided $2 billion in humanitarian support. Included in this support is more than $700 million in basic needs assistance. This isn’t the same as giving the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan access to high-tech military weapons. Instead, the article described the types of humanitarian assistance given to local Afghans. This assistance includes food assistance, health, and nutrition, as well as the protection and inclusion of young women.

Not once did the article mention US taxpayer dollars going to Afghan refugees or militant groups. Instead, it denies that USAID provides assistance to or through Taliban authorities. There are genuine concerns over US funds inadvertently making their way to the extremist group. This is because an undisclosed amount had wound up in the central Afghanistan Bank, which is currently controlled by the Taliban. Nonetheless, this does not mean $2 billion of US taxpayer money had been funneled directly to the Taliban.

