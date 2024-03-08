‘Our Flag Means Death’ Renewal Efforts Hit ‘the End of the Road’

It looks like it really is the end of the line for Our Flag Means Death.

Yesterday evening, series co-creator David Jenkins announced on Instagram that his efforts to find another studio to buy Our Flag Means Death have failed.

“I can officially confirm that we’ve reached the end of the road,” Jenkins wrote. “At least as far as this sweet show is concerned. After many complimentary meetings, conversations, etc it seems there is no alternate home for our crew. Thank you to all of you who sent us out with tremendous love and care. Your campaign was noticed across the industry. But more importantly it made all of us who worked on this show better able to deal with the loss.”

Our Flag Means Death ran for two seasons on Max, telling the story of the Gentleman Pirate Stede Bonnet’s (Rhys Darby) tumultuous love affair with the dreaded Ed “Blackbeard” Teach (Taika Waititi). The series is known for its quirky comedy, gentle romances, and queer representation.

Season 1 of Our Flag Means Death ended on a cliffhanger, with Stede and Ed parting ways. Season 2 had a much happier ending (although with one tragic turn), but it still left the series with plenty of stories to tell. Jenkins once stated that he originally planned for the series to go for three seasons.

When Jenkins announced that Max had declined to renew the show for season 3, fans didn’t take the news lying down. They immediately started a Change.org petition to get the series renewed, and even took out ad space on a billboard in Times Square. This show meant a lot to a lot of people.

Jenkins also thanked the fans for their support in his Instagram post. “To you wonderful fans: thank you,” Jenkins wrote. “You are lovely and earnest. Those kinds of things feel in short supply at times. But they aren’t. A love like ours can’t disappear in an instant. When we see each other off in mystic, say hello. We won’t say goodbye, because we’re not leaving. We’re just taking a breather until next time we can share something together.”

