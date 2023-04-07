‘Our Flag Means Death’: Everything We Know About Season 2 So Far

Last year, Our Flag Means Death premiered on HBO and sailed right into our hearts. The historical fiction tale of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Edward “Blackbeard” Teach (Taika Waititi) as a couple of very different pirates who fall in love was an unexpected hit. Fans became enamored with the main couple, as well as their amazing crews and all the fantastic representation. Honestly, it is hard to pick a favorite character on this show.

Even though there is a bunch of crazy stuff going on at HBO right now, the network is at least smart enough to bring back Our Flag Means Death for a second season. The last season left us on a bit of a cliffhanger with the crews split, Stede trying to make his way back to his found family, and a very heartbroken Blackbeard ready to wreak havoc on everyone who crossed him. Here’s what we know about season 2 so far.

When will season 2 premiere?

The first season of Our Flag Means Death aired all eight episodes over the course of March 2022. Can you believe it has been over a year since we all fell back into our pirate phases? Filming for season 2 started in September 2022 and wrapped in December. With that kind of timeline, we will hopefully see new episodes in late spring or early summer. As of now, we don’t have an official release date or a trailer, but the online chatter says a trailer may be out sooner than we think.

Who is in the cast of Our Flag Means Death season 2?

Since we still don’t have a trailer or confirmation of the cast, there are still some characters whose fates are unknown. Fans are very hopeful that Spanish Jackie (Leslie Jones) will return because she is amazing. We also don’t know if Lucius (Nathan Foad) survived Blackbeard tossing him off of the ship. Lucius is perfect, so I am crossing my fingers that he made it, or at least comes back as a ghost to haunt Blackbeard and Izzy Hands.

However, we are pretty confident that all the major crew members will be back. That means Stede, Blackbeard, Izzy Hands (Con O’Neill), Frenchie (Joel Fry), Oluwande (Samson Kayo), Black Pete (Matthew Maher), Wee John Feeney (Kristian Nairn), Roach (Samba Schutte), Buttons (Ewen Bremner), Jim (Vico Ortiz), The Swede (Nat Faxon), Ivan (Guz Khan), and Fang (David Fane) will all be sailing again.

What is the plot of season 2?

We are all still emotionally damaged by the season 1 finale. Stede and Ed/Blackbeard had finally admitted their feelings and kissed, only for Stede to freak out and go back home to figure things out. He realized Ed was his one true love and went back out to sea. However, the damage was already done. Ed had turned from his fun self into an emotionally despondent and broken person. Now he goes by “the Kraken” (because he’s a monster from the deep and breaking my heart) and wants to burn the world down.

Blackbeard abandoned most of the crew on a small island. The Kraken only had his yes-man Izzy Hands, Fang, Ivan, and Frenchie to man the Revenge. They also kidnapped Jim (who had just gotten together with Oluwande!). Luckily, Stede—on a very tiny boat—found his band of merry men. Stede is ready to win his love back, but it will be a hard road. Will he be able to bring back his Ed from the Kraken’s hold? Or is Blackbeard a lost cause?

The only solid description we have for season 2 so far comes from IMDB.com. The first episode of the upcoming season says “Stede reunites with his crew, and goes searching for Blackbeard and the Revenge. Jim does their best to escape their kidnappers, but the Revenge is in for a surprise.” With not much to go on, we have to find tidbits of information wherever we can.

During a recent convention panel, Schutte and Ortiz (who short-circuited my brain by cosplaying as Izzy Hands) teased that the new season will have “so much drama” and “so much love.” We can’t wait!!! I may need to rewatch the first season for the fifth time to make sure I am ready for anything new.

(featured image: HBO)

