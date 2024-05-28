Aqua on call from Oshi no Ko
(Doga Kobo)
Category:
Anime

Lights, Camera, Action! ‘Oshi No Ko’ Season 2 Is Almost Here!

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: May 28, 2024 03:10 pm

Oshi no Ko is coming back to us in the Summer 2024 anime line-up. The twins are now up-and-coming celebrities, and both of them have clearly inherited Ai Hoshino’s star power.

Recommended Videos

Although Aqua himself is reluctant to return to celebrity life, Kana has pushed him to go into acting again. His reasons may not be fun, but at least we’ve seen him act again. Ruby is finally getting her start as an idol, ultimately following in her mother’s footsteps. Ai would’ve been proud to see Ruby perform on stage during her debut.

Fortunately, the wait for the second season of Oshi no Ko won’t be long—it’s coming out on July 3, 2024.

2.5D Stage Play – The Tokyo Blade Arc

If we pretend that Aqua’s joining this cast simply to pursue his talent in acting, Oshi no Ko would be a normal anime with a sprinkle of dark themes surrounding the entertainment industry. But Aqua’s not going to move on and make it big in the industry after Ai was snatched away from him and Ruby at a young age.

Aqua joined because he wanted to track his father down, who was allegedly responsible for Ai’s death. But a play is a play, and we’re going to have a cast of talented actors. Even Aqua has to step up his game, which we don’t doubt he can do. He may not believe in his talent because he consciously reincarnated, but it takes a lot of skill to evoke the right emotions out of people the way Aqua easily does.

