‘Perfect Blue’ Ending Explained

As far as anime films are concerned, Perfect Blue (1997) is absolutely deserving of praise. It’s a psychological thriller/horror that follows former pop star Mima Kirigoe (dub voiced by Ruby Marlowe), who loses her grip on reality while being stalked. If you’re looking for something not live action to get lost in and scared. I highly recommend Perfect Blue.

There are many twists and turns that will have you mouthing “what the fuck?” as it all unfolds. Plus, the animation is so striking and disturbing at times. Due to the psychological aspects of Perfect Blue, there are many moments that make you question reality. Is anything that happens in the film once shit hits the fan real? Those questions are answered at the end and I’m about to explain it to you.

What happens at the end of Perfect Blue?

For most of the film, Mima struggles with her mental health and her changing career path, all while her stalker becomes more persistent and kills people. Mima’s psychosis dampens what is and isn’t really happening to her. Therefore, she doesn’t clue into who is actually behind the killings and manipulation of an obsessive fan of hers.

In a shocking twist, it’s revealed that Mima’s manager, Rumi Hidaka (Wendee Lee) is behind the killings and extreme stalking. One of her alters (it’s clear Rumi has Dissociative Identity Disorder), based off Mima, is convinced she needs to replace her. Rumi’s alter tries to kill Mima once and for all, chasing her out of her apartment and into the city. Due to her instability, Rumi almost gets hit by a truck (as she doesn’t realize the lights are from a miracle) but is saved at the last minute by Mima.

The film ends with Mima, who has become a famous actress, visiting the psychiatric facility Rumi was committed to. She leaves with a sense of peace and no longer struggles with hallucinations. It’s the most fitting ending to a film that focuses so heavily on celebrity culture and the toxicity of idealization.

