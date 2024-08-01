The Showdown Between Akane and Kana Begins in ‘Oshi No Ko’ Season 2 Episode 6

Nobody has known about Aqua’s plans up until the latest episode of Oshi no Ko. He hinted to Akane that he wanted to kill his own father, and we got a response we didn’t expect from her.

If Aqua decides to commit to this, he’ll probably have Akane as his partner in crime. But that’s thinking too far ahead. Akane was saved by Aqua once before, and she might feel emotionally indebted to him. There are bigger things to worry about, though, like the Tokyo Blade performance everyone has been working hard for. Things have gotten so tense that several cast members have been more competitive than ever.

Akane and Kana, two acting geniuses, are about to engage in a battle of talent in episode six of Oshi no Ko. You’ll be able to watch it all unfold on August 7, 2024.

Akane and Kana’s Cutthroat Rivalry Will Reach Its Peak

The entertainment industry is brutal. Even if we’re both rooting for Akane and Kana as actresses, audiences will ultimately have a favorite. The title of “genius” in the world of acting isn’t easily thrown out to any up-and-coming actor. There’s glory to be had in being a generational star, but there are also impossible burdens and expectations that come with it.

What an episode for Oshi no Ko fans. Kana's VA killed it this scene pic.twitter.com/h1BqI7HrE2 — RinSS (@RinSS_HI) July 31, 2024

Now that the stage has been set, we’re about to find out who the better actress is between them. These rival prodigies aren’t the only ones who are fated to evolve in this play. Aqua, who has been considered extremely talented as a child, is on the verge of a breakdown, while his co-actor, Melt, is severely doubting his abilities. Everyone here has something to lose. Let’s just hope that their rivalry and insecurities pressure them to perform better.

