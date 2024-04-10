Crow Girl, aka Tsukuyomi from Oshi no Ko, watching over Aqua and Ruby as children
Someone Else Knows About Aqua and Ruby in ‘Oshi No Ko’ Chapter 146

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Apr 10, 2024 05:01 pm

Can anything be creepier than Aqua as a child from Oshi no Ko? Aside from the weird thing Ruby has for Aqua, which I never want to elaborate on, it’s definitely Crow Girl, also known as Tsukuyomi.

Anyone who watched the anime or even followed a bit of this manga would know that Aqua and Ruby were reincarnated. Aqua used to be Dr. Amamiya, and Ruby was a young girl named Sarina, who was his patient. But in the past, a little birdie has been following Aqua and Ruby and knows of their incarnations.

Tsukuyomi, who now inhabits the body of a girl, knows about Aqua and Ruby’s past lives. It also doesn’t help that she doesn’t feel human, per se. Aqua might have been creepy as a child because he reincarnated with past knowledge, but something about Tsukuyomi feels supernatural. However, her fondness for the twins is enough to put all our worries at ease.

We might see more of her in Chapter 146 of Oshi no Ko, which is coming out on April 11, 2024, in Manga Plus.

Chapter 155 explained why Tsukuyomi knew Aqua and Ruby so well, and it was sweet that the twins helped her when she was a trapped crow in their past lives. She’s followed them since, and everything felt like a flashback to the earliest chapters of the manga. But Tsukuyomi isn’t the only one following the twins, and we might get to see an unwelcome and dreadful figure in Chapter 146.

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.