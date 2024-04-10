Someone Else Knows About Aqua and Ruby in ‘Oshi No Ko’ Chapter 146

Can anything be creepier than Aqua as a child from Oshi no Ko? Aside from the weird thing Ruby has for Aqua, which I never want to elaborate on, it’s definitely Crow Girl, also known as Tsukuyomi.

Anyone who watched the anime or even followed a bit of this manga would know that Aqua and Ruby were reincarnated. Aqua used to be Dr. Amamiya, and Ruby was a young girl named Sarina, who was his patient. But in the past, a little birdie has been following Aqua and Ruby and knows of their incarnations.

Tsukuyomi, who now inhabits the body of a girl, knows about Aqua and Ruby’s past lives. It also doesn’t help that she doesn’t feel human, per se. Aqua might have been creepy as a child because he reincarnated with past knowledge, but something about Tsukuyomi feels supernatural. However, her fondness for the twins is enough to put all our worries at ease.

We might see more of her in Chapter 146 of Oshi no Ko, which is coming out on April 11, 2024, in Manga Plus.

The Oshi no Ko novel is a must-read bruh. So much new info and backstory.



The Sarina parts will make me tear up for sure. ??



Goro has met with crow girl before he was reincarnated. Can't believe they just dropped that info in the novel first and not the manga. pic.twitter.com/gykxUybhll — rin | 蕊凜 (@reinrinn) November 16, 2023

Chapter 155 explained why Tsukuyomi knew Aqua and Ruby so well, and it was sweet that the twins helped her when she was a trapped crow in their past lives. She’s followed them since, and everything felt like a flashback to the earliest chapters of the manga. But Tsukuyomi isn’t the only one following the twins, and we might get to see an unwelcome and dreadful figure in Chapter 146.

(featured image: Aka Asakasa)

