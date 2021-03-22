Oscar Isaac Training as Moon Knight Is Something We Must All Witness

Did you expect to see Oscar Isaac taking a man out with his legs this weekend? Well, that’s exactly what happened when Isaac’s media company Mad Gene Media, which he founded with his wife and filmmaker Elvira Lind, posted it. Doing a sequence that involved a knife, a gun, and Isaac using his legs to take out some bad guys, it seems as if we’re going to all have to prepare ourselves for what Oscar Isaac is going to do as Marvel’s Moon Knight.

Again, it still isn’t fully confirmed that Oscar Isaac is playing Moon Knight. Even though the cinematographer said it was Isaac and Sebastian Stan sort of confirmed it in the presence of Kevin Feige, there’s been no official word from Marvel. So we just have to work off of context clues and pray that we’re not all going down the wrong path.

The video in question features a caption reading “Currently out of the office” with the hashtag #TheOneYouSeeComing. “The one you see coming” is a call to Moon Knight #5 and further proof that Oscar Isaac is Moon Knight even if Marvel is just casually sitting this one out.

So now we have this beautiful video of Oscar Isaac doing some fight choreo that I definitely haven’t watched at least 15 times. Nope. Wasn’t me.

LISTEN …

OK maybe I’m into Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight. pic.twitter.com/SkqXVpdOrO — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) March 22, 2021

It even ended up a fun meme since Oscar Isaac LITERALLY SPIDER-MONKEYED HIS WAY TO TAKING OUT A DUDE.

I must say, as a short person, I love this fight choreography. Part of my love/hatred of how female superheroes are often choreographed used to stem from the fact that they don’t use fighting techniques that work with their heights. Marvel and the DCEU started to change that and featured a lot of fight sequences where women, especially, would use their legs to take down their opponents.

Why this works with Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight is because every man he comes up against in this clip is taller than he is. When you’re taking on someone taller than you, you use whatever you have to your advantage and, a lot of the time, that would be your legs, so I love that they have Oscar Isaac taking that approach.

Did this get me excited for Moon Knight? Obviously, but I was pretty much there already. I didn’t know much about Marc Spector, but the more I learn and then after this video, I’m incredibly into the idea of Oscar Isaac bringing the character to life.

