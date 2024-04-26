Does Knuckles Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Post-credits scene? Bro I’m still trying to figure out what Knuckles even is. How did they make a whole TV series about a totally made-up animal? Echidna? That’s not real. Nothing in this world is that weird and cute.

What is Knuckles even about?

An echidna … Right … A weird little mammal that doesn’t exist. The series takes place between the events of feature films Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (coming December 20, 2024). Hedgehogs. Those I buy. I’ve seen them in pet stores. A friend of mine once kept one in the pocket of her hoodie. I ain’t never seen no hoodie echidnas. Sus. So Knuckles the “Echidna” takes on a job as an apprentice to a Sheriff Wade Wipple. To be a cop? No. To train him in the ways of the “echidna warriors.” What does this Sheriff know about being a made-up mammal? Beats me. Gotta watch the series to find out.

Is there a post credits scene?

Yes, there is a post credits scene—well, rather, a mid-credits scene. You know what I mean. Halfway through the credits of the final episode, we see some new plot-related biz go down, and by “plot-related biz,” I mean a convo between Wade and Knuckles. It doesn’t necessarily point to a new storyline; it’s more of an end-of-series vibe check. They ride a motorcycle home to Green Hills while bopping to “The Warrior” by Scandal. Knuckles claims it to be “his jam.” I don’t trust anything he says. He also claims to be a totally fictional quill-covered monotreme, an egg-laying mammal also known as a “spiny anteater.” Sure, whatever, man. Fake.

