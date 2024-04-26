Knuckles the Echidna holds a pot of coffee in the "Knuckles" TV series
The Ending of ‘Knuckles’ Leaves Us With Hope for the Future

Rachel Leishman
Published: Apr 26, 2024 03:51 pm

Knuckles has punched his way onto Paramount+ and it is glorious. The series which stars Idris Elba as Knuckles and Adam Pally as Wade, putting us in a road-trip story between the two characters, with an Echidna twist. But the end of the series does leave us with hope!

Throughout the show, Wade is struggling to fit back in with his family while he is also trying to learn what it means to be a warrior from Knuckles. Dealing with his father, Pete (Cary Elwes), returning to his life during their bowling competition, Wade has a lot working against him, but he always has Knuckles there to help him—which is why the end of the series, which brings Wade into the hero role, means so much.

The Guardian Units of Nations (or G.U.N.) is trying to take on Knuckles, and when the Buyer (Rory McCann) comes to defeat Knuckles himself, Wade has to step up to the plate and save them all. And when he succeeds, it leaves Knuckles and Wade back where they started: on a motorcycle together, being the warriors that they always wanted to be.

Wade has a love for music that he is slowly sharing with Knuckles, and the last moments of the series have the two on a motorcycle listening to “The Warrior” by Scandal as they drive off into the sunset. So how does this give me hope for the future of Sonic the Hedgehog?

Because we’re seeing the team all work together to help them win! Wade and Knuckles being boys, working in tandem, and knowing how to take down G.U.N. is something that can easily play into the future of the franchise, especially with Dr. Robotonik coming back in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

The ending of Knuckles showed Wade that he didn’t need the love of his father (who abandoned him as a kid). He could still have a relationship with his mother and sister without fighting them all the time, and he knows that he too can be a warrior with his friend Knuckles.

(featured image: Paramount+)

