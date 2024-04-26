Screencap of a Black female model wearing make-up from the Kiko Milano 'Bridgerton' collection. Her long black hair is pulled back off her face. Her make-up and dress is purple-ish pink, and she's wearing white dangly earrings. She's holding a silver hand mirror and looking off into the distance.
Category:
TV

Kiko Milano Will Help You Live Your ‘Bridgerton’ Fantasies (Regé-Jean Page Not Included!)

Shine bright like a Diamond.
Image of Teresa Jusino
Teresa Jusino
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 04:50 pm

We love Netflix’s Bridgerton for its characters and drama. But really? We love it because pretty dresses, dapper suits, gorgeous hair … *sigh.* Cosmetics brand Kiko Milano is here with their Bridgerton Collection to make all your Regency dreams come true.

Recommended Videos

Well, the ones that don’t feature a certain Duke, anyway …

What is a “Bridgerton-inspired look?”

Screencap of the Kiko Milano Bridgerton make-up collection. There's an open eye palate and blush palate with pinkish/reddish/glittery colors, and an open pinkish lipstick. It's on a blue tablecloth surrounded by pink flowers.
(screencap/Kiko Milano)

When you think of Bridgerton, you likely think of bright, pastel colors that would make any young woman gunning to be this season’s Diamond look like the very personification of spring. Kiko Milano, whose Bridgerton Collection is done in partnership with Netflix and Shondaland, does this with their rosy and nude shades that look great on a variety of skin tones.

They also capture the Bridgerton vibe with their packaging: lots of florals and butterflies accompanying the silhouette of everyone’s favorite high-society gossip, Lady Whistledown. According to the Kiko Milano website:

Discover KIKO MILANO’s new Bridgerton collection, inspired by Shondaland’s hit series on Netflix. Dimmed lights, a packed ballroom, the murmuring of secrets, a powerful symphony of violins, and eyes catching across the floor. Relive the charm and elegance of Bridgerton, and step into the spotlight with an endless array of dreamy looks.

– A selection of make-up products for  face, eyes, and lips
– Luxuriously radiant and indulgent textures with an intense colour release
– A mix of trendy, rose-coloured to nude shades with velvety and luminous finishes for bold, dreamy make-up with a modern twist
– Packaging full of symbolism representing the desire for change, featuring butterflies, drapery, flowers, and gold detailing around a Lady Whistledown silhouette.

In addition to the look of the collection, you might appreciate the fact that Kiko Milano doesn’t do any animal testing on its products, and prioritizes environmentally sustainable practices in creating its products and packaging. So, you can look like a Diamond knowing that the products you’re using are cruelty-free … even if the dowagers at this ball you’re attending aren’t!

Where can I snag the collection?

Screencap of three young women in modern, Regency-inspired dresses standing in an ornate hall. The young Black woman is wearing a purple gown. The young Asian woman is wearing a light blue gown and combat boots. And the young white woman is wearing a light green gown.
(screencap/Kiko Milano)

Kiko Milano is based in Italy, with factories and stores in Europe, so if you happen to live on the continent, you have your pick of Kiko Milano store locations to pop into! In the United States, there are only two Kiko Milano stores—both in Florida! One in Miami Beach, the other in Sunrise.

Thankfully, it’s the 21st Century, and one can purchase things online. The Kiko Milano website not only allows you to buy the products, but features the models from their promotional video, each with a different skin color, showing you how to achieve each of their looks so you can try them on yourself.

So, if you’re looking to sharpen your Regency look in time for the Bridgerton season 3 premiere in May, Kiko Milano has you, and your face, covered.

(featured image: screencap/Kiko Milano)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Here Are 10 Gritty Crime Shows Fans of ‘Criminal Minds’ Will Love
The cast of Lie To Me
Category: TV
TV
Here Are 10 Gritty Crime Shows Fans of ‘Criminal Minds’ Will Love
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Who is Crystal Palace? Kassius Nelson’s ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Character, Explained
Image of George Rexstrew as Edwin, Jayden Revri as Charles, and Kassius Nelson as Crystal in Netflix's 'Dead Boy Detectives.' Edwin is a white teenager wearing an 1800s boys' school uniform with a bow tie. Charles is a mixed race Indian teenager wearing a 1980s style leather jacket. Crystal is a Black teenager with long, wavy dark hair wearing a purple velvet blazer. They are standing together at night looking off into the distance.
Category: TV
TV
Who is Crystal Palace? Kassius Nelson’s ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Character, Explained
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 26, 2024
Read Article ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Has Not One, But Two Endless Cameos
Donna Preston as Despair in Dead Boy Detectives.
Category: TV
TV
‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Has Not One, But Two Endless Cameos
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 26, 2024
Read Article The Ending of ‘Knuckles’ Leaves Us With Hope for the Future
Knuckles the Echidna holds a pot of coffee in the "Knuckles" TV series
Category: TV
TV
The Ending of ‘Knuckles’ Leaves Us With Hope for the Future
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Does Knuckles Have a Post-Credits Scene?
Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba) in the TV series 'Knuckles'
Category: TV
TV
Does Knuckles Have a Post-Credits Scene?
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Here Are 10 Gritty Crime Shows Fans of ‘Criminal Minds’ Will Love
The cast of Lie To Me
Category: TV
TV
Here Are 10 Gritty Crime Shows Fans of ‘Criminal Minds’ Will Love
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Who is Crystal Palace? Kassius Nelson’s ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Character, Explained
Image of George Rexstrew as Edwin, Jayden Revri as Charles, and Kassius Nelson as Crystal in Netflix's 'Dead Boy Detectives.' Edwin is a white teenager wearing an 1800s boys' school uniform with a bow tie. Charles is a mixed race Indian teenager wearing a 1980s style leather jacket. Crystal is a Black teenager with long, wavy dark hair wearing a purple velvet blazer. They are standing together at night looking off into the distance.
Category: TV
TV
Who is Crystal Palace? Kassius Nelson’s ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Character, Explained
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 26, 2024
Read Article ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Has Not One, But Two Endless Cameos
Donna Preston as Despair in Dead Boy Detectives.
Category: TV
TV
‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Has Not One, But Two Endless Cameos
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 26, 2024
Read Article The Ending of ‘Knuckles’ Leaves Us With Hope for the Future
Knuckles the Echidna holds a pot of coffee in the "Knuckles" TV series
Category: TV
TV
The Ending of ‘Knuckles’ Leaves Us With Hope for the Future
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Does Knuckles Have a Post-Credits Scene?
Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba) in the TV series 'Knuckles'
Category: TV
TV
Does Knuckles Have a Post-Credits Scene?
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 26, 2024
Author
Teresa Jusino
Teresa Jusino (she/her) is a native New Yorker and a proud Puerto Rican, Jewish, bisexual woman with ADHD. She's been writing professionally since 2010 and was a former TMS assistant editor from 2015-18. Now, she's back as a contributing writer. When not writing about pop culture, she's writing screenplays and is the creator of your future favorite genre show. Teresa lives in L.A. with her brilliant wife. Her other great loves include: Star Trek, The Last of Us, anything by Brian K. Vaughan, and her Level 5 android Paladin named Lal.