We love Netflix’s Bridgerton for its characters and drama. But really? We love it because pretty dresses, dapper suits, gorgeous hair … *sigh.* Cosmetics brand Kiko Milano is here with their Bridgerton Collection to make all your Regency dreams come true.

Recommended Videos

Well, the ones that don’t feature a certain Duke, anyway …

What is a “Bridgerton-inspired look?”

(screencap/Kiko Milano)

When you think of Bridgerton, you likely think of bright, pastel colors that would make any young woman gunning to be this season’s Diamond look like the very personification of spring. Kiko Milano, whose Bridgerton Collection is done in partnership with Netflix and Shondaland, does this with their rosy and nude shades that look great on a variety of skin tones.

They also capture the Bridgerton vibe with their packaging: lots of florals and butterflies accompanying the silhouette of everyone’s favorite high-society gossip, Lady Whistledown. According to the Kiko Milano website:

Discover KIKO MILANO’s new Bridgerton collection, inspired by Shondaland’s hit series on Netflix. Dimmed lights, a packed ballroom, the murmuring of secrets, a powerful symphony of violins, and eyes catching across the floor. Relive the charm and elegance of Bridgerton, and step into the spotlight with an endless array of dreamy looks. – A selection of make-up products for face, eyes, and lips

– Luxuriously radiant and indulgent textures with an intense colour release

– A mix of trendy, rose-coloured to nude shades with velvety and luminous finishes for bold, dreamy make-up with a modern twist

– Packaging full of symbolism representing the desire for change, featuring butterflies, drapery, flowers, and gold detailing around a Lady Whistledown silhouette.

In addition to the look of the collection, you might appreciate the fact that Kiko Milano doesn’t do any animal testing on its products, and prioritizes environmentally sustainable practices in creating its products and packaging. So, you can look like a Diamond knowing that the products you’re using are cruelty-free … even if the dowagers at this ball you’re attending aren’t!

Where can I snag the collection?

(screencap/Kiko Milano)

Kiko Milano is based in Italy, with factories and stores in Europe, so if you happen to live on the continent, you have your pick of Kiko Milano store locations to pop into! In the United States, there are only two Kiko Milano stores—both in Florida! One in Miami Beach, the other in Sunrise.

Thankfully, it’s the 21st Century, and one can purchase things online. The Kiko Milano website not only allows you to buy the products, but features the models from their promotional video, each with a different skin color, showing you how to achieve each of their looks so you can try them on yourself.

So, if you’re looking to sharpen your Regency look in time for the Bridgerton season 3 premiere in May, Kiko Milano has you, and your face, covered.

(featured image: screencap/Kiko Milano)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more