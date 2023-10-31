It’s Definitely Not Too Soon To Get Excited About ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4

Season 4 of Hulu’s hit murder mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building is currently gestating in a writer’s room in Los Angeles, and fans could not be more excited.

Hulu announced their decision to produce a fourth season of the popular show on October 3, the same day that viewers finally learned who killed Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) in the season 3 finale. This news arrived at the perfect time—now that the Writers Guild of America strike has been resolved, showrunners are free to draft what we’re hoping will be the most dynamic season yet!

In typical Only Murders style, we already know who season 4’s primary murder victim is. The season 3 finale ended with fan favorite Sazz Pataki, flawlessly played by Jane Lynch, entering Charles Haden-Savage’s (Steve Martin) apartment in the Arconia to grab a bottle of wine. Unfortunately for Sazz, who happens to be Charles’s on-screen stunt double, her uncanny resemblance to Charles proves fatal when someone shoots Sazz in the chest through a window.

As she lies dying on Charles’s kitchen floor, Sazz uses her own blood to scrawl a message. What will it say? No one knows yet … not even the show’s writers.

First things first, which cast members will return next season?

At the time of this writing, the cast is still as fluid as the fourth season’s 10-episode plot, but we know one thing for certain—the show’s three main stars will return for season 4. Steve Martin will reprise his role as Charles, Martin Short will return as Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez will reprise her role as Mabel Mora. Other regulars in the cast will also return, including Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard, James Caverly as Theo, Jason Veasey as Jonathan, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Dee Williams.

The jury is still out on whether Nathan Lane, who played Teddy Dimas, will appear in the new season (he sat out season 3 due to scheduling conflicts), and we never know when Tina Fey’s hilariously self-involved podcaster Cinda Canning will pop up, but here’s hoping! The only character we know for sure won’t return is, sadly, Paul Rudd’s Ben Glenroy. While he managed to be resurrected a few times during season 3, both in the storyline (how many characters get to die not once, but twice?) and in flashbacks, we’re pretty sure he’ll stay dead in the next season.

But there’s good news for Jane Lynch fans. Showrunner John Hoffman told The Hollywood Reporter that despite Sazz’s bloody demise in the Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale, she’ll be heavily featured in the next chapter, thanks to the beauty of flashbacks.

“We’ve loved writing Sazz so much, and that’s the beauty of the show is, you get a lot more time with the victims,” Hoffman said. “They’re not gone when some ill fate happens to them. And that’s, I think, also why Jane said she was excited because it’s a good opportunity to go deeper with Sazz and find out what the whole big life and everything else was with her and the world of stunt doubling.”

Will Meryl Streep return?

At the end of season 3, Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep) and Tobert (Jesse Williams) decide to part ways with the whole New York City scene and move to Los Angeles to find their fortune. In an interview with The Wrap, John Hoffman hints that our fearless detectives might encounter the Arconia again while investigating Sazz’s death. Could their investigation lead them to L.A., where Sazz lived and worked as a professional stunt double?

Much of that decision depends on scheduling because Streep is just a tad in demand. Another factor is the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, which could delay filming even after the writers’ work is done.

“The L.A. touchstone was intentional and how we might be able to see that I don’t know yet, but there might be a way that would be exciting,” Hoffman stated. “I don’t have a plan yet though.”

One thing is for sure—the next season will bring our three heroes together again. Season 3’s separate storylines had Mabel, Charles, and Oliver running in many different directions at once. Even Oliver makes note of the chaotic subplots at one point, pausing the action in season 3’s ninth episode to ask, “Can we just take a beat to appreciate how magical this is? The three of us, reunited at last, investigating as one?”

Hoffman acknowledged that elephant in the room in an interview with Variety, stating that it did “feel weird” to write the characters individually instead of as a crime-busting team, and he missed the dynamic the writers had created for the group.

“It was hard, and sometimes we missed it, so we’d create moments to keep it alive,” he explained. “And did we want the audience wanting that too? Absolutely. We just got picked up for season 4. So the room where we are now, having earned this understanding of themselves and what the trio means to them, feels like a great springboard into next season where they are back together fully on the case—and for good reason, because it feels pretty close to home.”

How long do we have to wait for more Only Murders goodness?

There’s no official release date for Only Murders in the Building season 4. So far, all of the seasons have dropped in the summertime, so hopefully, we’ll get new episodes in the summer of 2024. Naturally, filming dates rely on the successful resolution of the actors’ strike, giving us yet another reason to hope they reach an agreement sooner rather than later.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

