‘Only Murders in the Building’ Officially Renewed for Season 4

Only Murders in the Building took the world by storm when it first premiered in 2021. Over the course of three increasingly zany seasons, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) have found themselves caught up in a string of whodunits—giving them no shortage of material for their podcast. The murders (and the podcasting) will continue, as Hulu has officially ordered a fourth season of the hit series.

Hulu’s original murder mystery series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as a trio of true crime-loving strangers who start a podcast together after a resident in their fancy Manhattan apartment building is murdered. Season 2 kept the hype train alive as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel continued their sleuthing when they stumbled upon the dead body of their landlord. Though the mystery of season 2 was a head scratcher until the very end, the season was incredibly fresh and never let the audience get bored.

And that brings us now to season 3, which just aired its final episode. Centered around Oliver’s play, the show committed a bit of a fake-out as Oliver’s star actor—Ben Glenroy, played by Paul Rudd—died on stage instead of in the apartment building. The show was quick to return to form as the actor came back to life only to die in the building’s elevator. Season 3 also brought out the series’ biggest guest stars to date with Rudd, Meryl Streep, and Jesse Williams rounding out the cast. And while the identity of the murderer came as a shock to most, Only Murders in the Building proved why it continues to be one of the best mystery shows on television as the killer’s motives were spelled out in episode 1—you just had to be paying very close attention.

So, with three twisty, fun seasons under their belts, a lot of OMitB fans wondered if the show would return for a fourth season. Thankfully, Hulu didn’t keep fans waiting for long as it announced Only Murders in the Building will return for season 4, via Variety.

In keeping with tradition, the final episode of season 3 sets up the mystery for the next season as Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Charles’ stunt counterpart, is shot in the chest by some unseen assailant while retrieving a bottle of wine from Charles’ apartment. It seems like season 4 will follow the mystery of who wants Charles dead and why.

Though the show has already set up season 4’s mystery, there’s no telling who will be returning outside of the main trio. However, the creator of the series has some ideas on who they would want to see come back. When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner John Hoffman said that he would love to see Streep and Williams return.

“There is no greater hope for me. I love them both, Jesse and Meryl, everyone. I mean, for God’s sakes, I would bring Paul [Rudd] back if we can,” Hoffman said. “Listen, I would bring everyone back, and that might happen. Victims, killers, they’re all able to play in the landscape within this sort of certain narrative ways we can tell our stories.”

Let’s just hope that we don’t have to wait too long to be reunited with our favorite little family of crime solvers!

