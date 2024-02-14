Do you like One Piece and Puma shoes? If so, lucky for you, both companies are collaborating to create a special edition set of One Piece Puma shoes.

Recommended Videos

As reported by Anitrendz, the shoes are set to release in 2024 and will be based on a few iconic characters from the series. One pair of shoes will sport a black and gold color scheme and is designed around the character Blackbeard.

Blackbeard, also known as Marshall D. Teach, is one of the Four Emperors of the New World in the manga and anime. He also uses two Devil Fruits, which no other character in One Piece lore can currently do. It’s a testament to just how powerful he is. The shoes also feature a cloud print design, alluding to Blackbeard’s Dark Dark fruit powers.

Another pair of shoes in the set is directly influenced by Red-haired Shanks, one of the most beloved characters in all of One Piece. Matching his signature red hair, these sneakers have a burgundy coloring and are made of suede material. They also carry the signature Red Hair Pirates emblem on the shoelace chain.

The pirate known as Whitebeard is also set to get a pair of shoes. These sneakers sport white and gray coloring to match the infamous pirate. It also has a gold emblem attached to a chain featuring Whitebeard’s crew emblem.

And last but not least, the man himself, Monkey D. Luffy, is also getting his own shoes. His shoes have red coloring and suede material, along with a blue wave running across the sides.

As we’ve talked about before, it’s not the first time One Piece has done collaborations with other companies. Puma certainly won’t be the last. Keep an eye out for the shoes releasing sometime this year.

(featured image: ViZ / Shonen Jump)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]