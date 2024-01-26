A ‘One Piece’ Collab With ‘Fortnite’? Is It Coming??

Fortnite and One Piece. One of the biggest gaming franchises in the world, and one of the biggest anime franchises in pop culture. A collab between these two could truly shake the anime and gaming world. And it might just happen.

So, are we getting a collab between Epic Games and Shueisha? Are their two franchises about to come together? Here’s what you need to know about Monkey D. Luffy and friends joining the Battle Bus.

Is there going to be a One Piece x Fortnite collab?

Officially, Epic Games hasn’t announced a collaboration between Fortnite and One Piece. However! We do have good reason to believe a Fortnite and One Piece collab may be on the way in the near future.

According to Fortnite leak account @Guille_GAG, Nico Robin from One Piece was included as a potential skin suggestion in a Fortnite survey from September 2023. There hasn’t been any other news on the Fortnite front since then, although the leak account believes Nico’s presence in the survey is a credible sign we’ll see One Piece enter the game.

“While nothing is confirmed,” @Guille_GAG tweeted, “these surveys revealed the Ahsoka, Attack on Titan and Transformers collabs months early.”

So, will One Piece come to Fortnite? Nothing is set in stone yet. However, One Piece certainly has an exciting future ahead. The One Piece, Netflix’s new anime reboot, was announced last year. WIT Studio will spearhead the project, giving new fans an entry point for the long-running manga and anime. Seriously, One Piece has been around for decades now.

In other words, we could theoretically see a Fortnite and One Piece collab as Netflix begins planning its promotional marketing campaign for The One Piece. Until then, all we have is a survey, hinting that Nico Robin might come to Fortnite in the near future. Now, we wait.

(featured image: Toei Animation)

