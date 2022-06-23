‘One Piece Film: Red’ Is Coming to the U.S. Theaters in Fall 2022—And We’ll Know More Soon

We’ve known for months that the new One Piece movie, One Piece Film: Red, is coming out on August 6, 2022—that is, if you live in Japan. For the rest of the world, who necessitate subbing and dubbing, Red‘s release date has been much more uncertain. Fortunately, anime streaming giant Crunchyroll announced today that they will be responsible for the theatrical distribution of the film in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and that One Piece Film: Red is coming sooner than I was mentally preparing myself for. It’s coming in the fall of this year, in fact!

But wait, there’s more! As you may have noticed, “fall 2022” isn’t very specific. That’s because Crunchyroll played the “announcement for an announcement” card. More details will be revealed on July 2, during the One Piece Film: Red panel at Anime Expo in Los Angeles. I will be attending that panel, dear fellow fans, so you can rest assured I will relay that information to you the second that my fingers steady themselves from all the excitement.

If you use recent anime blockbusters like Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as examples, there tends to be about a three-month lag between the Japan premiere of a film and its subsequent release in the West. This means that, in all likelihood, One Piece Film: Red will be heading to U.S. theaters in November—which is also just a good and classic time for a film to premiere. That’s when the first Pokémon movie came out. Remember that? Everyone reading this remembers dragging their extended families to the Pokémon film, right?

One Piece Film: Red is the 15th One Piece movie, and the first new one in three years, following 2019’s deeply for-the-fans Stampede. The big new character will be Uta, an idol singer who happens to be Shanks’ daughter. This also apparently means that Shanks is in the movie, which is further teased by the new poster drawn by creator Eiichiro Oda himself. Given how mysterious Shanks is, despite being incredibly central to our main character’s raison d’être, hype around this movie is quite next-level. For example: I’m going to Japan while Red will still be in theaters there. Will I get off the plane, throw my luggage in my room, and head immediately to a movie theater, despite the fact that my Japanese is only so-so and I won’t fully understand what’s happening in the film? … Probably. Yes.

(featured image: Toei Animation)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]