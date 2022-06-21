When One Piece Film: Red was first announced, the hype was immediate. From the very first teaser, fans knew that the film was heavily tied to Shanks—Luffy’s idol who gave him the iconic Straw Hat, and who also happens to be one of the Four Emperors. We also knew the film would be music-related and feature someone named Uta (“uta” means “song” in Japanese). When, in the second trailer, it was revealed that Uta is Shanks’ daughter, everyone’s minds were blown. Curiosity about Uta, the idol daughter of a Pirate Emperor, skyrocketed. And, honestly—of course it did! That’s kind of a major information drop! So what’s her deal?

Uta’s mother

There are still a couple of months until Red comes out, so our info is obviously incomplete. But what we do know is that, yes, Uta is Shanks’ daughter. Prior to Uta, no mention has ever been made of Shanks’ progeny. Yet, with whom is TBD-and I want to know the white-haired woman who gave Uta the Shoto Totoroki hairstyle, dammit! You could argue Uta’s non-red side is pink-ish, and therefore that the mother could feasibly be Big Mom. But that would cause the entire One Piece fanbase to combust into flame, and therefore possibly endanger lives.

Her history with Luffy

Mommy speculations aside, Luffy and Uta knew each other as kids in Windmill Village, Luffy’s hometown. Notice in the trailer, that Luffy doesn’t have the scar under his eye yet. Luffy gave himself that scar to prove to Shanks that he was tough enough to join the Red Hair Pirates, just as they were about to set out to sea. By that point, Uta had left. Which makes you think that Shanks sent her away—for her safety, I’m sure—as he was preparing to head the New World. This gives Uta and Usopp something in common. As in, Red Hair Pirates-related daddy baggage. Though at least Uta knew her dad.

We don’t know yet what happened to Uta in that fifteen-ish year gap between her and Luffy’s childhood in the East Blue and now. Whatever happened, she’s now a pop star. The One Piece YouTube channel is going to be airing a series of Uta video diaries, and the first one makes it seem like Uta became famous very recently. She’s been “streaming” songs and dances via Video Transponder snail, until the song “Shin Jidai” (as in, the video above) became her breakout hit. The immense popularity of the song enabled her to organize her first-ever live concert, which will be the setting of One Piece Film: Red.

What Uta will bring to One Piece

For me, one of the really fascinating things about One Piece Film: Red is how Uta serves more-or-less the exact same function within the real world and the world of One Piece. One Piece has never had an idol character before, and the people are loving it. A very healthy stream of virtual idols have sprung forth from Japan, the most famous of which is Hatsune Miku. Uta is essentially… well, a virtual idol, creating just as big of a fan base in the real world. There are even going to be seven tie-in songs for the film, which is unprecedented for a One Piece movie. And all of them feature Uta. It’s a fascinating fourth wall-breaking endeavor, when you think about it.

The voices behind Uta

To un-blur the lines of reality and fiction a little bit, the real-life singing voice behind Uta is a famous Japanese singer named Ado, who broke onto the JPop scene during the pandemic. To re-blur them again, Ado is a pseudonym, and neither her real name nor her physical likeness is known. All of her press figures are of an anime-style avatar. (Oda seemingly drew a picture of her avatar for Red, which she’s now using on Twitter.) I don’t know if I believe this, but Ado’s press claims her to be 19. If that’s true, you will find me in a corner, reflecting on my life.

Uta’s speaking voice comes courtesy of a different actress, Kaori Nazuka. Eagle-eyed anime fans might put together that Nazuka played Nunnally in Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, which shares its director with One Piece Film: Red. (This, by the way, made me lose my shit. My only non-One Piece figure is of ol’ Lelouch. I cannot recommend Code Geass highly enough.)

Thus concludes everything we know about Uta right now. She obviously recognizes Luffy when he (very uncouthly) runs up on stage—and her hair rather adorably perks up. But it seems she might have gotten herself into some shady shit, because I’m assuming she’s the film’s antagonist for a bit. In the way that characters in One Piece go from antagonist to ally, of course.

We also don’t know if Uta is canon. Her “existence” might end up being canon, even if Red itself is not. But with One Piece‘s final saga coming up soon… it might be a relevant question.

