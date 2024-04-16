Money D. Luffy looks rich behind a pair of shades in One Piece Gold
(Toei)
Category:
Anime

Will Luffy Be Able To Settle the Score in ‘One Piece’ Episode 1101?

Image of Michael Dawson
Michael Dawson
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 01:38 pm

One Piece fans, get ready to set sail for the upcoming anime episode. We’ll tell you about One Piece episode 1101’s confirmed release date and more down below.

If you’ve been following along up to this point, episode 1100 left us on the Eggheard arc with a bombastic fight between Lucci and Luffy. The first time they fought in Water 7 ended with Lucci being the ultimate victor. Now Luffy is back to settle the score and hopefully make up for the crushing defeat.

We’ll get to see what happens next when One Piece episode 1101 airs on April 21, 2024. We have a list of when the episode will be available in various timezones here:

  • 10:00 a.m. PT
  • 1:00 p.m. ET
  • 7:00 p.m. BST
  • 8:00 p.m. CEST

Rob Lucci is one of the most terrifying villains in all of One Piece. He’s a huge antagonist in the current Egghead Arc with a bone to pick with the Straw Hat pirate gang. As an agent of the World Government, Lucci is unbelievably dangerous. He was the best assassin in the CP9 and can take down some of the strongest people in the story with relative ease.

So far, the Egghead arc, which started in anime episode 1086–chapter 1058 in the manga–has opened up with a bang. Egghead Island is this bright and colorful futuristic land with all new villains and plot threads. New characters like Dr. Vegapunk, Shaka, Lillith, Edison, Pythagoras, and more also get introductions in this arc.

You can watch One Piece and other anime like it on streaming services like Crunchy Roll, Hulu, and Amazon.

(featured image: Toei)

Michael Dawson
Michael Dawson (he/they) writes about media criticism, race studies, intersectional feminism, and left-wing politics. He has experience writing for The Mary Sue, Cracked.com, Bunny Ears, Static Media, and The Crimson White. His Twitter can be found here: https://twitter.com/8bitStereo