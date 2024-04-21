Oda's Year of the Dragon color spread for One Piece
Category:
Anime

‘One Piece’ Chapter 1113 Is Coming, but WHEN?!?

Image of Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle
|
Published: Apr 21, 2024 05:38 pm

When is it gonna happen? No, I’m not talking about Tom Cruise’s inevitable collision with the Watchmen universe. And I’m not referring to the collision course that I’ll be taking through the pits of Hell while playing through Hades II for the first time. I’m talking about One Piece. Anime? Hardly. I want that sweet, sweet manga. Chapter 1113 to be precise. So when is it coming out? All I can do is speculate on the release window, so speculate I shall!

Recommended Videos

Let’s get to speculating!

One Piece went on hiatus. Why? Because Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the series, DESERVES IT. He’s not Monkey D. Luffy, a.k.a. a cult-leader energizer bunny propelled only by delusions of grandeur and an all-consuming desire for adventure despite the cost to life and limb. Unlike Luffy, his limbs aren’t made of rubber. He needs to rest them every once in a while. And while Oda has been on a break, fans are clamoring for the internet to give them answers.

Oda stopped with Chapter 1111, where the Five Elders turned into giant monsters of myth and decided to do battle against ol’ Monkey D. We know that One Piece is set to return with Chapter 1112 on April 21st. Shouldn’t that tide the internet over? Hardly. Their thirst for adventure is evidently as strong as Luffy’s, and not even the waters of the All Blue could quench them. Yes, the All Blue is salt water and couldn’t quench any thirst without causing bodily harm, but the metaphor stands.

We also know that One Piece isn’t scheduled to go on break after the release of Chapter 1112. Poor Oda has to hop back on the spinning Hamster Wheel of Fan Expectations. Chapter 1113 will likely drop on April 28th, as Oda tends to release chapters weekly when he isn’t on break.

After that? Guess what. Break time again. Why? It’s Golden Week! What’s that? Oh, my sweet Western Hemisphere child. Golden Week is a huge celebration in Japan! It’s a weeklong series of holidays where everyone chills and goes on vacation. And Oda’s gonna be one of them. Don’t feel bad, I literally just learned about the existence of Golden Week too. But Golden Week becomes Saline Week for fans of One Piece. You know, because of all the tears we’re crying since we have to wait another week for a subsequent chapter release.

Until then, we’ll just have to stay strong. Strong for Luffy. Strong for Oda. Strong for One Piece.

(featured image: Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Re: Monster’ Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed
Tomokui Kanata in goblin form in 'Re:Monster'.
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Re: Monster’ Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 21, 2024
Read Article ‘Vagabond’ Doesn’t Need an Anime Adaptation
Musashi and Sasaki Kojiro sit side by side in 'Vagabond'.
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Vagabond’ Doesn’t Need an Anime Adaptation
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 20, 2024
Read Article Just How Old Is Poster Boy Mentor Gojo Satoru in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?
Gojo Satoru peers over his sunglasses in Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen.
Category: Anime
Anime
Just How Old Is Poster Boy Mentor Gojo Satoru in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo Apr 20, 2024
Read Article The 10 Best Yaoi Anime for All Your Romantic Longing
Yuri and Victor in 'Yuri on Ice' (MAPPA)
Category: Anime
Anime
The 10 Best Yaoi Anime for All Your Romantic Longing
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 20, 2024
Read Article Toji from ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Doesn’t Need Whey Protein Because of His Heavenly Restriction
Toji Fushiguro fighting Dagon from 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Season 2/
Category: Anime
Anime
Toji from ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Doesn’t Need Whey Protein Because of His Heavenly Restriction
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Re: Monster’ Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed
Tomokui Kanata in goblin form in 'Re:Monster'.
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Re: Monster’ Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 21, 2024
Read Article ‘Vagabond’ Doesn’t Need an Anime Adaptation
Musashi and Sasaki Kojiro sit side by side in 'Vagabond'.
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Vagabond’ Doesn’t Need an Anime Adaptation
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 20, 2024
Read Article Just How Old Is Poster Boy Mentor Gojo Satoru in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?
Gojo Satoru peers over his sunglasses in Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen.
Category: Anime
Anime
Just How Old Is Poster Boy Mentor Gojo Satoru in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo Apr 20, 2024
Read Article The 10 Best Yaoi Anime for All Your Romantic Longing
Yuri and Victor in 'Yuri on Ice' (MAPPA)
Category: Anime
Anime
The 10 Best Yaoi Anime for All Your Romantic Longing
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 20, 2024
Read Article Toji from ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Doesn’t Need Whey Protein Because of His Heavenly Restriction
Toji Fushiguro fighting Dagon from 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Season 2/
Category: Anime
Anime
Toji from ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Doesn’t Need Whey Protein Because of His Heavenly Restriction
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 20, 2024
Author
Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle (they/them) is actually nine choirs of biblically accurate angels in crammed into one pair of $10 overalls. They have been writing articles for nerds on the internet for less than a year now. They really like anime. Like... REALLY like it. Like you know those annoying little kids that will only eat hotdogs and chicken fingers? They're like that... but with anime. It's starting to get sad.