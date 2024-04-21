‘One Piece’ Chapter 1113 Is Coming, but WHEN?!?

When is it gonna happen? No, I’m not talking about Tom Cruise’s inevitable collision with the Watchmen universe. And I’m not referring to the collision course that I’ll be taking through the pits of Hell while playing through Hades II for the first time. I’m talking about One Piece. Anime? Hardly. I want that sweet, sweet manga. Chapter 1113 to be precise. So when is it coming out? All I can do is speculate on the release window, so speculate I shall!

Let’s get to speculating!

One Piece went on hiatus. Why? Because Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the series, DESERVES IT. He’s not Monkey D. Luffy, a.k.a. a cult-leader energizer bunny propelled only by delusions of grandeur and an all-consuming desire for adventure despite the cost to life and limb. Unlike Luffy, his limbs aren’t made of rubber. He needs to rest them every once in a while. And while Oda has been on a break, fans are clamoring for the internet to give them answers.

Oda stopped with Chapter 1111, where the Five Elders turned into giant monsters of myth and decided to do battle against ol’ Monkey D. We know that One Piece is set to return with Chapter 1112 on April 21st. Shouldn’t that tide the internet over? Hardly. Their thirst for adventure is evidently as strong as Luffy’s, and not even the waters of the All Blue could quench them. Yes, the All Blue is salt water and couldn’t quench any thirst without causing bodily harm, but the metaphor stands.

We also know that One Piece isn’t scheduled to go on break after the release of Chapter 1112. Poor Oda has to hop back on the spinning Hamster Wheel of Fan Expectations. Chapter 1113 will likely drop on April 28th, as Oda tends to release chapters weekly when he isn’t on break.

After that? Guess what. Break time again. Why? It’s Golden Week! What’s that? Oh, my sweet Western Hemisphere child. Golden Week is a huge celebration in Japan! It’s a weeklong series of holidays where everyone chills and goes on vacation. And Oda’s gonna be one of them. Don’t feel bad, I literally just learned about the existence of Golden Week too. But Golden Week becomes Saline Week for fans of One Piece. You know, because of all the tears we’re crying since we have to wait another week for a subsequent chapter release.

Until then, we’ll just have to stay strong. Strong for Luffy. Strong for Oda. Strong for One Piece.

(featured image: Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha)

