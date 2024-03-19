The ‘One Piece’ Manga Is About to Go on Another Big Break

It’s one hell of a time to be reading the One Piece manga. Week after week, Eiichiro Oda keeps throwing us the wildest curve balls the series has dished out in ages. Arguably ever, because people keep crashing the party in the most ridiculous, bombastic, and genuinely terrifying ways possible.

One Piece readers are eagerly awaiting the new chapters to drop every week (preferably waiting until the official release on Sunday). But in the wake of the release of chapter 1110, a new and surprising announcement from the desk of Oda himself made it clear that the manga’s timetable in the coming months will be anything but ordinary.

The release schedule for One Piece is about to get a little wonky from now until early May. After the release of chapter 1111, you’re going to mentally prepare yourself for a three-week break. And then another one-week break around the corner.

One Piece’s release schedule for March, April, and early May

One Piece has recently been vibing on a “three weeks on, one week off” schedule. But Eiichiro Oda, One Piece‘s mangaka, is rather well-known for not taking big breaks. In One Piece‘s 26-year history, he has so far only taken three breaks which were longer than two weeks long. Three breaks total. There was a four-week break in 2010 after Marineford to prepare for the time skip, a three-week break in 2022 after Wano to prepare for the final arc, and another three-week break in 2023 because Oda had to have eye surgery. That’s it.

Yet in a surprising announcement after the release of chapter 1110 on March 19, Oda’s reps said that One Piece will be taking three weeks off after chapter 1111 releases on Sunday, March 24. That means that chapter 1112 will release on April 21, 2024, with chapter 1113 coming the following week.

However, for everyone on the edge of their seat to see what the hell happens when Luffy has to fight them, there’s another unfortunate twist to the timing. Once One Piece comes back on the 21st, it’s only on for two weeks (chatpers 1112 and 1113) before all of Shounen Jump takes a break on May 5. On one hand, it’s only fitting for Luffy to take his birthday off work. But there’s another holiday in Japan at play besides Luffy’s birthday—Golden Week, which is kind of almost like the entire country getting spring break at once.

Here is the schedule of releases (EDT), barring any additional breaks:



3/17: #OnePiece1110

3/24: #OnePiece1111

3/31: No One Piece

4/7: No One Piece

4/14: No One Piece

4/21: #OnePiece1112

4/28: #OnePiece1113

5/5: No Shonen Jump

5/12: #OnePiece1114 — The One Piece Podcast (@OnePiecePodcast) March 18, 2024

The good news is that One Piece will likely return to its regular “three weeks on, one week off” schedule upon the release of chapter 114 on May 12, 2024.

Why is One Piece taking a break?

A huge question remains unanswered—why is Eiichiro Oda taking a three-week break? Previously, he’s willingly supplied an answer up-front, either alongside or shortly after the announcement of the manga’s schedule. This time, he has not. It’s a rather pointed omission because Oda is the kind of creator who’s usually very open with his fans. The fact that he’s said nothing means that the answer to “Why is One Piece going on break?” is, if I may be blunt, “It’s none of our damn business.”

The recent tragic passing of Akira Toriyama—Dragon Ball mangaka, Dragon Quest character designer, and Oda’s personal mentor, among many other things—was a simultaneously heartbreaking reminder that mangaka are, first and foremost, people. And a deeply, yet bittersweetly, touching reminder, if you read Oda’s tribute to Toriyama especially.

Thankfully—and as a huge service to how wonderful One Piece fans are—I haven’t seen any discourse from readers being mad at Oda for the break. Frustration, sure, but that’s only natural—we love this series, and it happens to be at an unprecedented juncture at the moment. But this is a slight reminder, should the temptation arise as the break stretches on, to respect Oda’s privacy. If he gives a reason down the line, great. But I think One Piece fans, who tend to think of Oda in the highest regard, understand we’re not owed one.

If you feel antsy with no One Piece in your life for a couple of weeks, the One Piece anime will still be airing weekly and has been excellent lately, so why not take the opportunity to catch up on that?

