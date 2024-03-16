One Piece Chapter 1111 you say? That must be some sort of auspicious number! An angel number, perhaps? One of Modern Day Angel’s tattoos? Whatever it is, we know that the release date of the chapter has been confirmed.

The biggest of the Big Three is still going strong, with new chapters yet to be released. When will it end? Who knows and who cares? If you’re a fan of One Piece, you should know that it’s not about the destination, it’s the journey that matters. After all, we still don’t even know what the One Piece is. It could be a big mirror-shaped island to reflect “the friends we made along the way” back at the disappointed faces of the crew members who discover it. Or maybe it’s a world-ending super weapon that the de facto despot that rules the oceans will use to bring about the end of piracy forevermore. The jury’s still out.

So when is the new chapter coming out?

The newest chapter of the One Piece manga is expected to be released on Sunday, March 24, 2024. What’s gonna happen in it? Luffy and the gang are currently engaged in a fight against the Gorosei, a bunch of animal shapeshifter dudes. They can turn into giant boars! GIANT BOARS! Giant skeleton horse things! And giant worms that look like they just slithered out of the deserts of Arrakis! Luffy is gonna give ’em all the ol’ rubbery knuckle treatment no matter what species they are! Show them why rubber man, and not beast, is at the top of the food chain.

(featured image: Toei Animation)

