Don’t Insult Modern.Day.Angel’s Style Unless You Want Your Family Tattooed On His Back

Remember the old saying “mess with the bull, you get the horns”? Well, it seems like one TikToker is taking that saying to another level as he is retaliating against hate comments by getting his haters’ faces tattooed on his body.

TikToker Modern.Day.Angel is a pretty popular creator, with over 50 thousand followers and almost a million likes in total, across his videos. Angel is best known for his response videos where he claps back at people who leave hate comments by exposing their criminal records.

It’s an interesting, and frankly hilarious, way to respond to people who are being extremely rude to him for no reason. Most of the hate comments he receives have to do with his face tattoos and how people don’t like them. Now, you can have your opinions, that’s fine, but constantly putting someone down just because you don’t like something about them is going a bit too far—especially when you’re not perfect yourself, because no one is.

You would hope people would think twice before commenting hate on Angel’s page lest they feel the wrath of his detective skills and snark, but the hate towards him has only intensified, so in a move so powerful and big brained, Angel has now taken to getting permanent tattoos of his haters on various parts of his bodies.

Though this trend didn’t start with this video, the first time I came across Angel’s new way of dealing with hate was when he turned an old man who claimed Angel’s mother was “mortified” by his face tattoos into a SoundCloud rapper with face tattoos of his own, even going so far as to give the man the rapper name of “Lil Otis.”

And Angel wasn’t done yet, as he got yet another tattoo of his hater, but this time it wasn’t of the direct commenter—it was her son. Angel responded to a woman saying he would never find a romantic partner by going through her Facebook profile to find her son and then getting his profile picture tattooed on his back. It’s truly one of the most unhinged things I’ve ever seen, and I truly couldn’t love it more.

Naturally, those who have received the tattoo treatment are not happy about Angel’s new hobby. In a recent video, Angel revealed that he received a cease and desist letter from those whose images he took for his tattoos. The three-minute video names a number of Angel’s detractors who are incredibly unhappy that their faces, and in some cases the faces of their loved ones, are now permanently etched onto his body. The lawyer who sent the cease and desist is extremely harsh towards Angel, calling his body a “circus” and condemning Angel for exposing people’s criminal history, which makes very little sense as the records he pulls are all public, so it’s not like he’s invading their privacy.

However, Angel receiving this notice did bring up the idea of consent and whether he was violating his haters’ consent by using their image without permission, which is a complicated issue.

Even if Angel isn’t breaking the law or violating anyone’s consent, that didn’t stop another person from commenting on a video where he got someone’s face tattooed on his body. In the comment, the person said Angel needed to “get help” for what he was doing, and of course, in true Angel fashion, he shut the person down by explaining that it was ironic that the commentator was lecturing him about consent when he was arrested for sexually assaulting someone at a fraternity.

I would say that maybe people will learn to just leave Angel and his face tattoos alone, but then we would be deprived of such wild and hilarious content. So, here’s to more hate comments and bizzarely accurate tattoos. Hopefully Angel doesn’t run out of space to put them all!

(featured image: South_agency/Getty Images)

