One ‘Bridgerton’ Love Story in Particular Would Make a Perfect Spinoff

Published: May 31, 2024 11:30 am

Netflix’s Bridgerton has given us some of TV’s best love stories since it landed on our screens in 2020. The children of the Bridgerton family are all on a quest to make the best match for themselves, but before they were even born, there was one romantic pairing that inspired them all—their parents.

Based on the novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton has become one of Netflix’s biggest smash hits, immersing us in the (not quite period-accurate) Regency era to watch love blossom. The story centers on the titular Bridgerton family, who, with eight children, must all find appropriate matches. At this time, for these well-respected families in particular, matches and marriages are predominantly to secure and strengthen wealth and fortune, but matriarch Violet Bridgerton is keen for her children to, above all else, find a love match. Throughout the entire series we know that she values love above all things, and that is because she was fortunate to have a love match of her own, with her former husband Edmund Bridgerton.

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
(Netflix)

From the very first season, we knew that Violet and Edmund Bridgerton were lucky enough to have been truly in love with one another. Unfortunately for us though, this is a love we haven’t really seen given that Edmund passed away before the events of the series and all we have are some flashbacks of him hunting with a younger Anthony. This is a love story I and many other fans of the series would love to see, given that it gave their children so much to aspire to.

Lady Ledger, Violet Ledger, and Lord Ledger together at a ball in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
(Netflix)

Bridgerton has already given us one spin-off in the form of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, where we met a young Violet. She was inspired by the love of King George and Queen Charlotte but we never got to see her love story unfold. Perhaps it’s time for another spin-off, this time focusing on a young Violet and Edmund. How did they meet? What did their courtship look like? Was it love at first sight or something more along the lines of Anthony and Kate Sharma’s love? These are all questions that could be answered in a spin-off, one that apparently has already been discussed.

Shonda Rhimes spoke about the potential for a Violet/Emund spin-off prequel at the London premiere of Queen Charlotte. When asked about other spin-offs, the executive producer answered, “There’s no plan to explore anybody in particular… Although, in writing it I got very interested in Violet’s story. So, we’ll see.”

That being said, we may get to see Violet forming a new attachment as we have already heard her tell Lady Danbury of her “garden being in bloom.” It’s been some years since her late husband’s death, perhaps it’s about time she got back out there and found someone to take care of her for a change.

Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco (she/her) is a contributing writer here at The Mary Sue, having written for digital media since 2022 and has a keen interest in all things Marvel, Lord of the Rings, and anime. She has worked for various publications including We Got This Covered, but much of her work can be found gracing the pages of print and online publications in Japan, where she resides. Outside of writing she treads the boards as an actor, is a portrait and documentary photographer, and takes the little free time left to explore Japan.