‘Queen Charlotte’ Heralds the Arrival of the First ‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff

Considering the massive popularity of Bridgerton on Netflix, it was only a matter of time before the universe expanded with spinoffs. The time has now come, with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story set to premiere on the streaming service very soon, featuring plenty of new and familiar faces to tide viewers over until Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s love story is revealed in Bridgerton season 3.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story prequel spinoff.

When will Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story be released?

The new official trailer released by Netflix and Shondaland for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story reveals that the series will premiere on May 4, 2023. For those who don’t celebrate Star Wars Day, Netflix is certainly providing a great alternative.

Queen Charlotte is currently billed as a limited series and will have a total of six episodes. For comparison, Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2 each have eight episodes, so adjust your binging pace accordingly.

What is Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story about?

Though the title provides the most straightforward answer, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will focus mainly on young Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and her romance with King George. The prequel will also provide more backstory for two other integral Bridgerton ladies: Lady Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton, who at the time of the Queen Charlotte prequel was still known to the Ton as Violet Ledger.

Additionally, Netflix promises that Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will explain in further detail how Charlotte’s marriage to George not only prompted a once-in-a-lifetime love story but the massive societal shift that permeates the Ton during the time of Bridgerton season 1 and season 2.

The cast of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Three very familiar faces will appear in the Queen Charlotte prequel: Golda Rosheuvel will reprise her role as the present-day Queen Charlotte, Adjoa Andoh will return as the incomparable Lady Danbury, and Ruth Gemmell will appear as Lady Violet Bridgerton (though without the entire Bridgerton brood behind her).

One other returning character from Bridgerton is the Queen’s attendant Brimsley, who will once again be played by Hugh Sachs. His younger counterpart will be played by Sam Clemmett.

Plenty of other new faces will be introduced in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story as well. These include India Amarteifio as the young Queen Charlotte, Corey Mylchreest as the young King George, Arsema Thomas as the young Lady Danbury, and Connie Jenkins-Greig as the young Violet Ledger. Michelle Fairley will play Princess Augusta, otherwise known as George’s mother.

The show will also feature Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, and Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury. Violet’s mother Lady Vivian Ledger will be played by Katie Brayben.

Get ready for more swoon-worthy romance and pop songs disguised as classical music when Queen Charlotte arrives in May.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]