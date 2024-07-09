Kim Dokja and Yoo Jonghyuk from the cover of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint Webtoon
An Anime Adaptation of ‘Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint’ Is in the Works!

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Jul 9, 2024

We just got an announcement about an Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint K-drama adaptation. So what do you mean we’re also getting an anime?

The anime might be the perfect alternative for fans who aren’t so happy with the K-drama’s casting. But if you love the story of this webtoon, you shouldn’t be hesitant to watch both when they’re released. The anime version of Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint has yet to announce its premiere date.

The webtoon for the upcoming anime is still ongoing, but there has been a huge demand for an anime adaptation. Aniplex and Crunchyroll announced on July 8, 2024, that the anime production of this beloved webtoon is now in full swing. The animation studio is yet to be announced, but fans hope that the adaptation of Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint will be treated just as well as Solo Leveling was.

The first season of Solo Leveling garnered positive reactions for its seamless animation. Fans felt like their favorite webtoon was brought to life by A-1 Pictures. Although not much else is known about the upcoming anime, a trailer has been released. 

There are three ways to survive the apocalypse

Some anime fans dream of entering their favorite manga (unless it’s something as grisly as Attack on Titan or Vinland Saga). Kim Dokja was reading his favorite web novel, Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse on his way home. The novel just published its last chapter, and Dokja would later find out that the work he’s been reading is more than just a novel. 

