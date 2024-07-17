The Clinton Kane & Brooke Schofield Drama, Explained

One of the biggest controversies that is taking the internet by storm is between Brooke Schofield and ex-boyfriend Clinton Kane

Recommended Videos

From a 13-part TikTok series from Schofield exposing Kane’s lies, to the latter’s response, this situation has been a total mess. To promote his new song “I Don’t Wanna Live in a World Without You,” Clinton Kane released several TikToks alluding to an ex-girlfriend that won’t stop “yapping” about their months-long relationship. He also mentioned that another ex-girlfriend had helped him film and edit the music video.

This prompted Schofield, co-host of the Cancelled podcast with Tana Mongeau, to accuse the singer of being an “extreme pathological liar” during their three-month relationship in 2021.

@brookeschofield1 The rage bait is working please stream this song all proceeds go to his mom ♬ original sound – clintonkane

She revealed that it did not take long for red flags to appear in their relationship. She claimed the first was that Kane would make her feel guilty for wanting to spend time alone or with her friends, and she revealed that during dinner with Kane, he said that he lost his mother, brother, and father in 2020. However, she later discovered that was not true. While Kane’s father is, in fact, deceased, his mother and brother are still alive, though he is estranged from them.

She said she confronted Kane about lying about his mother’s death, which he initially denied, though he eventually came clean. Besides lying about the death of his family, Schofield also accused Kane of faking being Australian. For his music and promotional activities, Kane is often heard with an Australian accent and claims he is from Perth. However, Schofield eventually learned from people who grew up with Kane that he is actually from Brunei.

She also revealed that he did not speak with an Australian accent during their private moments together and included footage as proof. Additionally, she accused Kane of lying about his age. He said he was born in 1997, but she discovered he was actually born in 1999. (Three years younger than her.)

To add the cherry on top, Schofield revealed that Kane had cheated on her with multiple women during the span of their relationship.

Clinton Kane releases PR statement following Schofield’s TikTok exposé

Two days after Brooke Schofield’s TikTok series, Clinton Kane’s representatives released a statement refuting the former’s allegations.

Their statement reads,

Brooke’s recent comments regarding Clinton are untrue. Clinton was born in the Philippines, and lived in Australia for a time as a child. Despite moving frequently, he considers Australia to be his home. He has never been disingenuous about this. In regards to his mother — Clinton was lucky enough to have a very special mother-like figure in his teenage years, who sadly passed. Clinton regrets the way this devastating news was communicated at the time. Clinton genuinely felt that he had lost an irreplaceable mother-figure. Clinton was and largely is estranged from his immediate family. The public rehashing of these details is only an attempt to bring attention and focus on Brooke’s podcast, at the expense of tearing down another former boyfriend — a tactic she’s become known for. In the years since this relationship took place Clinton has moved forward, and remains focused and committed to putting out new music, with the next release, “I DONT WANNA LIVE IN A WORLD WITHOUT YOU” coming on Friday.

Schofield called out Kane for lying in his press statement, stating that he had repeatedly told her and people around them that it was his biological mother who passed away. When asked for a statement by People.com, Schofield only had one thing to say: “hahahaha.”

brooke schofield you are an icon pic.twitter.com/GFns5gfUR9 — kyra ??✨ (@kyrasversion) June 28, 2024

Despite Clinton Kane’s statements, the drama did not die down. It was fully reignited on July 10, after Schofield and Tana Mongeau talked about the issue on the Cancelled podcast.

During the podcast, Schofield called out Zach Sang for ruining her trust, stating that he was one of her closest friends and yet he stabbed her in the back. She says Sang suggested they should publicize the story and profit from it. Schofield protested, but she says that Sang went ahead anyway.

A few months later, she says Zach Sang approached her for an interview that did not air. She agreed to do it, on the condition that the questions would be about her. However, when she got on set and began the interview, all the questions were about Clinton Kane.

Clinton Kane released 29-part TikTok series defending himself

Nearly two weeks after Schofield’s initial video series, Clinton Kane responded to the allegations with his own 29-part video series, where he dissects Brooke Schofield’s videos and calls out inconsistencies in her stories.

@clintonkane disclaimer- i never wanted to make these videos. i made these videos only to provide full context on the subject matter and relationship. ♬ original sound – clintonkane

During the videos, he claims that Schofield exaggerated the length of their relationship. He also points out that Schofield said “I love you” first, but does acknowledge that he “love-bombed” the influencer.

He brings up a Notes page from Schofield about the things she “could do to him that wouldn’t be half as bad” as what Kane did to her, some of which she’s done. He also rebuts claims that the Cancelled podcast has more listeners than his music, addresses confusion about his accent and nationality (saying he was born in the Philippines but moved around a lot, leading to an ambiguous accent and choosing Australia as the place to identify with), and touches on the subject of his mother supposedly passing away.

He reveals that he said his mother died because he believed no one would understand the estrangement, and that due to her absence from his life, it “sort of fit that she was the one who passed away.”

During the latter part of his lengthy series, Kane states that he’s taking accountability for his actions. He reveals that he apologized to Schofield privately and that he plans to learn and do better in the future.

Brooke Schofield responds to Clinton Kane’s TikTok series

That same day, Brooke Schofield shared her reaction to Clinton Kane’s videos to her own TikTok account. In it, she counters Kane’s claims that they only dated for three months, stating that they had been seeing each other before they were officially dating, and presenting a letter with the exact date of the end of their relationship.

She also reveals all the contents of the Notes page that Kane mentioned in his video, which included bullet points that read, “Tell the world his family alive,” “Tell people that he made me cry every single time I didn’t want to have sex,” and “Talks about the way he likes literal high school-aged girls.”

As of writing, Clinton Kane has not responded to Schofield’s recent videos about him.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy