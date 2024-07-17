Amber Rose Says MAGA Is ‘All Love’ as MAGA Launches Misogynistic Attacks on Her

Amber Rose gave a speech at the Republican National Convention in which she stated that Donald Trump’s supporters were all about “love.” She was then promptly subjected to disgusting slut-shaming and misogynistic attacks from those very Trump supporters.

Similar to Trump’s running mate, J. D. Vance, Rose was once openly critical of the former President. However, unlike Vance, her views actually don’t seem to have always aligned with Trump’s, especially since she has been outspoken about feminism. She has played a big role in raising awareness for SlutWalk, a movement that speaks out against slut-shaming, victim-blaming, and sexual harassment and abuse.

Yet, Rose still decided to throw her support behind Trump, the man who helped overturn Roe v. Wade and has numerous sexual assault and harassment allegations to his name, even being found legally liable for sexual abuse. Even though she has formally endorsed him and begun touting transphobic views to justify her decision, Republicans still hate her because she’s a woman.

It’s no secret that the MAGA movement is built on hatred, including hatred of women. However, recently, they’ve grown even bolder in openly declaring their hatred of the women who are on their side. When several brave female Secret Service agents helped save Trump’s life, they were subjected to a torrent of hatred from conservatives, who seemingly would’ve preferred for their idol to be gravely injured than protected by a woman. Trump supporters have also publicly claimed that all women over 30 are unattractive and not “in their prime” and told conservative men that they’re “gay” if they show the slightest bit of kindness to their wives. Now, they’re openly announcing their hatred of Rose.

MAGA shows Amber Rose how “loving” they are

Rose was invited to speak at the RNC this year, which isn’t surprising. Given her high-profile celebrity status and feminist endeavors, it’s clear Republicans wanted to use her to try to appeal to women and Black voters. In her speech, she largely spoke about her experience converting to a Trump supporter. She claimed that she was fed lies by Democrats who told her to hate Trump because he is racist. However, upon doing her “research,” she decided that Trump is not racist. Rose went as far as to claim that MAGA as a whole is accepting and loving of all races and sexual orientations. She stated, “Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, white, gay or straight. It’s all love.”

Perhaps Rose didn’t research Trump’s supporters thoroughly, as they responded by immediately inundating her with extreme hatred. Right-wing pundit and avid Trump supporter Matt Walsh launched one of the most disgusting misogynistic attacks on Rose, calling her a “self-proclaimed slut,” “whose only claim to fame is having sex with rappers.” Others quickly joined in, calling her a “porn star” and denying that she represented them.

Many conservatives also expressed fear that people would genuinely believe Rose’s claim that they’re “loving,” as Walsh fumed about how the RNC needed to push the “conservative agenda” and not “diversity and inclusivity.” It’s unclear what’s more absurd, that Rose called MAGA supporters loving or that MAGA was the one correcting the narrative and trying to make sure everyone knows they are still definitely hateful.

Rose quickly began trending on X, with thousands of users sharing Walsh’s sentiments. MAGA supporters even began sharing photos of her modeling swimsuits or form-fitting clothes to continue the disgusting slut-shaming narrative while also claiming that she practices Satanism.

Amber Rose: The right is welcoming to all people



The Right: pic.twitter.com/4dTeMFW4Ml — The Head DEI In Charge (@Dreadful4Tymes) July 16, 2024

Amber Rose: “Donald Trump and his supporters don't care if you're Black, white, gay or straight. It's all love.”



Trump supporter: pic.twitter.com/QJlRo59LnD — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) July 16, 2024

Amber rose said last night at the RNC that "you are my people."



This is how "her" people respond. pic.twitter.com/PRe5UQs9qT — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) July 16, 2024

Considering Rose has been open about being a victim of slut-shaming in the past, it’s absolutely horrific that she’s being forced to relive this experience by the party she called “her people” at the RNC. Democrats didn’t even have to call out the misinformation of her speech because MAGA was actually eager to clarify that they are all hate instead of “all love.” Most importantly, they’re demonstrating what they really think of women on their side.

Although conservatives are eager to use conservative women to appeal to female voters, they still hate them just as much as they hate Democrat women. It doesn’t matter if they endorse Trump, repeat MAGA’s tired rhetoric, or even save Trump’s life; MAGA will still hate and attack them for the mere fact that they are women. Obviously, MAGA is not “all love” when they’re not even afraid to openly admit that they hate and will happily shame and rip to shreds any member of their own party who is not a white, cisgender, heterosexual man.

