We Get It, Sticker Mule. You Support Donald Trump.

The assassination attempt on Donald Trump has resulted in interesting responses from celebrities and, now, a sticker company. If you have ever purchased a sticker from Sticker Mule, you might have been disappointed to find out they’re using your email to push their political agenda.

The company took to Instagram and their X account to post the following message after the attempt on Trump’s life: “Donald Trump was shot. I don’t care what your political views are but the hate for Trump and his supporters has gone too far. People are terrified to admit they support Trump. I’ve been scared myself. Americans shouldn’t live in fear. I support Trump. Many at Sticker Mule do. Many at Sticker Mule also support Biden.”

The message went on to state that the “political hate needs to stop.” What is even more disappointing about the message is that the company went on to say that everyone who supports Trump should be more vocal about it. I’m sorry, were the flags flying off of cars not enough?

“If Donald Trump can risk that, the least the rest of us can do is vocalize our support and help end the hate. The more people realize that kind-hearted, compassionate people support Trump, the sooner the hate will end. I’m speaking up today and will do more in the future to stop this insane political hate. Awesome people, all over the world, love Trump. Don’t limit your friendships, and diminish your happiness by indulging in political hate. Vocalize your support. Stop the hate.”

So what happened with the email?

Apparently, anyone who was on Sticker Mule’s email list also got this message—a fact that many users (who have now claimed that they will no longer use the company) are angry about. Posting the messaging online is one thing, but the company did push this messaging to their emails, as well.

“Posting this on Instagram is one thing. If people want to support you or not based on your political views is a risk you’re obviously willing to take,” one commenter wrote. “However, using your email list of previous customers to share your political propaganda is inappropriate and unprofessional.

After nine years of ordering from you, I couldn’t be more disappointed.”

The push of the same message across multiple platforms made one thing clear: Sticker Mule wants you to know that they support Donald Trump, and they seem to be using the assassination attempt to push the tired idea that conservatives and/or Trump supporters are somehow oppressed because people don’t like them.

