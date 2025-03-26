Oh good, Fox News’ Jesse Watters is downplaying a major security breach

Adding a journalist into a group chat about important government plans isn’t great. Not at all. Somehow the Republican response to the mishap is…even worse.

When Jeffrey Goldberg was suddenly added to a group chat that included the likes of Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, Tulsi Gabbard, Scott Bessent, Stephen Miller, and Pete Hegseth, he reported on what he saw in a chat he was never supposed to be in. Goldberg was never supposed to be in said chat and it included high ranking officials talking about Yemen.

Instead of recognizing this as a very big and horrible mistake, Republican pundits like Fox News are downplaying the severity of it. Jesse Watters, the king of giving men “masculinity” advice, thinks that it is totally fine that the government added a journalist in a chat while talking about a war. On Jesse Watters Primetime, he tried to sell the incident as one we’ve all made.

“Do you ever try start a group text, you’re adding people and you accidentally add the wrong person? All of the sudden, your Aunt Mary knows all of your raunchy plans for the bachelor party,” he said. “Well, that kind of happened today with the Trump administration. He heard some things he probably shouldn’t have. Could’ve been a wee bit of a security breach.”

A wee bit of a security breach is majorly underselling this. A man who was not supposed to have information on our government and what was going on was thrown into a chat with the VICE PRESIDENT talking about. There is nothing “wee” about it. But instead of putting the blame on those in the chat for a) not checking who was in it and b) not taking responsibility, Watters seemingly blamed Goldberg.

In the segment, Watters said that Goldberg was “not a good reporter” and “one of the biggest hoax artists around.” Why, Watters? Because he was put into a group chat and reported what the government officials put there…with a journalist present?

“I’m sure it won’t happen again,” Watters said and sure, you can believe that but it is the administration that just keeps doing the same thing over and over again.





