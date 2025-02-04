‘Now we have a white supremacist’: Trump’s racist mindset is torn into by a Democratic congresswoman

There’s a phrase that seems to bubble on the surface of every conversation about President Donald Trump’s administration’s stance on race. Something that’s seemingly out in the open, but that people in the Republican party are loathe to discuss: White supremacy. Jasmine Crockett, a Democratic congresswoman from Texas, is over it. In fact, she recently went all in on Trump on the issue.

In a recent interview with CNN, Crockett said very plainly that the president was a “white supremacist” and that she was tired of all the “white tears” surrounding the issue. The talking point came up because CNN host Laura Coates asked Crockett about Darren Beattie’s nomination to work under Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

For those who are just hearing that name for the first time, let us illuminate you. Beattie used to write speeches for Trump back in his first term, but he was fired after it came to light that he went to a white nationalist conference.

This is not a one-off. Beattie is very clear about his views. He does not hide or sugar coat them. Back in October, he tweeted about how white men have to be in charge for things like government and society to work.

Crockett’s view? “He needs to go. This is very simple.” Crockett also plainly said there was a “white supremacist” sitting in the White House, one who’s backed up by other white supremacists.

There’s a lot of crime perpetrated by this group, she said, and for “whatever reason” they “serve at the pleasure of the president.” She went on to say that these were the same people who on Jan. 6 were trying to physically tear down our democracy, and now they’re trying to do it from the inside.

Trump has denied being a white supremacist in the past, but only after praising the group the Proud Boys during the 2020 presidential debate and telling them to “stand back and stand by.”

When Coates mentioned this, Crockett said she didn’t care. She said she’ll never doubt who she is because she knows she had to work “10 times as hard” as anyone in Congress to get her seat. She also said she was tired of “white tears” and she shouldn’t be compared to Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene or Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert because “there is no comparison.”

The only people, she said, who are crying about jobs being taken away are “mediocre white boys” who were beaten by people who had to “historically have had to work so much harder.” The Trump administration wants to make sure there are no more candidates such as Kamala Harris and no more Jasmine Crocketts, she said, and Trump is threatening historically Black colleges to make this happen.

“They know if they’ve already gone after affirmative action,” she said, they have to go after Black colleges next. This, she explained, is why these colleges were created in the first place, to give Black people chances they wouldn’t get at so-called white colleges.

Crockett pledged that she would “fight to the end” to make sure that “we get our due.” She finished her statement by saying that Trump and his ancestors were colonizers who didn’t own this land in the first place and stole it from Native Americans.

