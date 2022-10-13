No One Believes This Fox Business Analyst Spent $28 on Taco Bell For His Lunch

Inflation is real right now and a serious issue both in the short-term and long-term for most Americans. This is hitting our wallets with consumer goods, gas, groceries, and even restaurants. Despite this, even those who are really pinching pennies, some places and foods (unfortunately usually heavily processed) pull through. Taco Bell is one such place. So tell me why a Fox Business (somewhat different than Fox News) contributor, Scott Martin, came on to talk about inflation and felt brave enough to say he spent almost $30 at Taco Bell on himself as an example of rising prices.

Fox Business contributor: “You want to know how bad inflation is? Yesterday, yes, I had a nice lunch at Taco Bell — cost me about $28 at Taco Bell for lunch.”



Um, how is that even physically possible? (Also, don’t think I’ll take financial advice from this guy.) pic.twitter.com/cdK39TlLO8 — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) October 12, 2022

While I’m sure Taco Bell has raised its prices and local taxes look different everywhere, I found it very dubious that anyone could spend $28 at Taco Bell just on themselves. The hosts note his figure as a joke and reason for confusion, but I’m finding that hard to believe anyone could do that regardless of size. Also, most of the menu doesn’t reheat well, so it’s not like that was two or three meals bought for the future. The Supreme Variety Taco Party Pack (the most expensive pack) is $22 and comes with TWELVE TACOS!

how you get to $28 at Taco Bell: pic.twitter.com/FDd9mtT4Cs — Ryan Middleton (@ryanmiddleton) October 13, 2022

If someone is talking politics and eating $28 of Taco Bell in one sitting then my immediate follow up question is what their thoughts are on Biden’s executive order on cannabis rescheduling https://t.co/S3JpW3jbhG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 13, 2022

Even Taco Bell chimed in.

14 x $2 Burritos = $28. What's your $28 order? https://t.co/q3zJWDSKHP — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 13, 2022

How he spent $28 dollars

Martin did end up following up on Twitter with his order—a Burrito Supreme (added Guacamole), Nachos Bell Grande (added jalapeños), Large Baja Blast Freeze, Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme, and a Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch—and it was $25 before taxes. Let’s say he did eat all of this. He bought everything al a carte! This man gives business advice for a living and is trying to talk about the average American while so out of touch.

Twitter is now littered with digital recipes showing how they buy a lot of Taco Bell at half the price. Most of these people aren’t mentioning anything about the rewards program, too. Someone showed a replica order (minus the extras & nachos) for under $12 with taxes.

If you want to learn about how inflation is really affecting people (and the causes), I suggest you watch PBS News Hour and not Fox Business.

(via Twitter, featured image: Alyssa Shotwell with screencaps from Fox Business & Taco Bell.)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]