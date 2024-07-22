Duolingo Leagues: Treat It Like a Ranked Game of ‘League of Legends’

As I write about Duolingo’s leagues, I have the owl’s icon boring through my iPhone’s screen. It’s warning me not to break my streak because I’m about to fall out of my league.

But who cares about Duolingo’s leagues, and why do they matter? There are about ten leagues in Duolingo, and where you land will be determined by your hard work or determination. Anyone older than 13 can compete if they run their Duolingo accounts on Android, iOS, or Windows.

Duolingo has a weekly leaderboard divided by tiers, and you’ll need to complete a lesson within the week to be ranked. Participating in more lessons will give you the necessary XP to move up.

Duolingo’s 10 tiers

If you want to move ranks, you’ll need to be within the upper ranking range specified, depending on your current league, and maintain that rank until next week. The leagues in this table are arranged from the highest to the lowest in Duolingo.

League Ranking to Move Up gem Rewards Diamond Top 10 2000 Obsidian Top 5 1700 Pearl Top 7 1200 Amethyst Top 7 900 Emerald Top 7 800 Ruby Top 7 600 Sapphire Top 7 400 Gold Top 10 300 Silver Top 15 200 Bronze Top 20 100

For those who’ve already reached Diamond, your journey isn’t over. There are three Diamond subranks to climb. Diamond 1, Diamond 2, and then finally, Diamond Finals. You’ve reached the peak once you get to the Diamond Finals.

What if you fall below the ranks? If you fall below the 24th rank by the end of the week, you will be demoted by one league. Even if you aren’t looking forward to competing for ranks, gaining gems will help you freeze your streak and refill your hearts for more lessons. If Duolingo’s owl doesn’t insult you, then getting demoted might motivate you to go back to the grind of learning.

Nothing’s more embarrassing than getting hard-stuck in a tier when you’re a Valorant or League of Legends player, and having these leagues in Duolingo evokes the same feeling.

