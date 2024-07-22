The band ATEEZ performs onstage, each holding up a class toward the audience in a toast
Expect ATEEZ to Perform These Songs During Their 2024 World Tour!

ATEEZ has been going all-out with their recent performances. Every fan who’s been able to witness the eight-member boy group’s 2024 world tour is already making us jealous, talking about their awesome concert experiences.

But there are only so many songs ATEEZ can perform in one night. You might have favorites, but some of your favorite songs might not make it on stage. If you’re planning to see “Towards the Light: Will to Power,” you can take a peek at the setlist so you don’t wait for songs that aren’t going to be performed for the night.

“Towards the Light: Will to Power” Official Set List

Crazy Form

Say My Name

WIN

This World

Wake Up

Guerilla

Cyberpunk

HALAZIA

IT’s You

Youth

Everything

Silver Light

Crescent Part 2

Wave

Dancing Like Butterfly Wings

MATZ

WORK

ARRIBA

DJANGO

BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILI PEPPERS)

Wonderland

Eternal Sunshine (Shortened)

Fireworks (I’m the One)

The Real

Turbulence

Dreamy Day

Utopia

Can’t Go To ATEEZ 2024 World Tour?

If you’re an ATEEZ fan who couldn’t go to the 2024 World Tour, you can at least make a playlist out of the setlist. That way, you’ll feel like you aren’t missing out on this era of ATEEZ. Some ATEEZ fans didn’t even need to go inside stadiums to hear and feel the amount of energy other fans had to give for the group.

