Expect ATEEZ to Perform These Songs During Their 2024 World Tour!

ATEEZ has been going all-out with their recent performances. Every fan who’s been able to witness the eight-member boy group’s 2024 world tour is already making us jealous, talking about their awesome concert experiences.
But there are only so many songs ATEEZ can perform in one night. You might have favorites, but some of your favorite songs might not make it on stage. If you’re planning to see “Towards the Light: Will to Power,” you can take a peek at the setlist so you don’t wait for songs that aren’t going to be performed for the night.
“Towards the Light: Will to Power” Official Set List
Crazy Form
Say My Name
WIN
This World
Wake Up
Guerilla
Cyberpunk
HALAZIA
IT’s You
Youth
Everything
Silver Light
Crescent Part 2
Wave
Dancing Like Butterfly Wings
MATZ
WORK
ARRIBA
DJANGO
BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILI PEPPERS)
Wonderland
Eternal Sunshine (Shortened)
Fireworks (I’m the One)
The Real
Turbulence
Dreamy Day
Utopia
Can’t Go To ATEEZ 2024 World Tour?
If you’re an ATEEZ fan who couldn’t go to the 2024 World Tour, you can at least make a playlist out of the setlist. That way, you’ll feel like you aren’t missing out on this era of ATEEZ. Some ATEEZ fans didn’t even need to go inside stadiums to hear and feel the amount of energy other fans had to give for the group.
Published: Jul 22, 2024 02:12 pm