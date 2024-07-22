2NE1 Has Reunited!

Second-generation K-pop fans were ecstatic to see 2NE1 perform as a group during Coachella 2022. But nobody anticipated that the group would be reunited once more.

2NE1, the legends behind global hits “I Don’t Care” and “I Am The Best,” has officially reunited under YG Entertainment. Members Sandara Park, Park Bom, CL, and Minzy have returned to be part of the group, to the delight of many fans worldwide.

The good news doesn’t stop there. According to Yang Hyun-suk, the founder of YG Entertainment, 2NE1 will start touring in October in Seoul. The performance venues in Osaka and Tokyo have already been booked for November and December by YG Entertainment.

2NE1 practicing for their long awaited Comeback



from CL Instagram Story Update. pic.twitter.com/FsFXl92nC8 — 2NE1 Charts (@2NE1Achievement) July 22, 2024

Yang disclosed that YG Entertainment doesn’t have specific plans for the group yet. But along with 2NE1, Babymonster and Blackpink will also be making their comeback in 2025. It’s safe to assume that 2025 will be the year of the girl groups we all know and love.

Fans Can’t Wait For 2NE1’s Comeback

2NE1’s members have been successful with their solo careers. Park Bom released her single with rapper DAWN in late 2023, titled “I.” Aside from appearing in variety shows both in South Korea and the Philippines, Sandara Park has also returned to music. She released a full-length album in 2023, named after herself.

Minzy made her comeback in 2020 with her single, “Lovely.” Meanwhile, CL made her last comeback in 2021 with her “ALPHA” album, in addition to becoming a brand ambassador for Ivy Park in 2020.

As of the moment, a comeback date for 2NE1 hasn’t been decided. But we’re all sure that no matter how many more years pass, 2NE1 will still be the best!

