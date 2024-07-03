I’m Ready to Sob Over Androids All Over Again in Season 2 of ‘NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a’

We’re about to get our hearts broken again by androids in the second half of NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a. You’ve played this game before and seen all its endings, but even its tragic theme won’t stop you from watching the second season of the anime.

The first half of the anime came out in January 2023. Only eight episodes were released, and A-1 Pictures, the production company responsible for the anime, had to halt productions because of COVID-19 concerns. But NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a is finally coming back in July 2024. The whole anime was expected to have 24 episodes before the delays occurred.

Only twelve episodes have been released in the first half. The second half of the anime is believed to bring the remaining twelve episodes to viewers.

2B and 9S will be reunited

For 2B, things always end like this. 9S dies by her hand, no matter her choices. The 12th episode of NieR Automata Ver. 1.1a ends exactly that way, but 9S surprisingly saved his data. Even after 2B killed him, his personal data was stored on a machine at the side. It’s a convenient save, and it makes his on-screen death redeeming. But this also means the story of 2B and 9S is far from over.

No matter where their journey leads them, we’re all hoping it’s not anywhere they’ll have to walk without one another.

