Will there be ‘Honey Lemon Soda’ season 2?

A delightful mix of comedy, drama, and romance, Honey Lemon Soda has already made its mark as a beloved shōjo manga. However, the success of the anime adaptation’s debut season will be the real test in determining if this sweet story continues to sparkle on screen.

Recommended Videos

Following the story of Uka Ishimori, a timid and reserved high school girl, Honey Lemon Soda delves into her journey of self-discovery at Hachimitsu High School. Her life takes a vibrant turn when she crosses paths with Kai Miura, a charming, lemon-haired boy whose popularity matches his good looks. As Uka gradually opens up, she finds herself not only gaining confidence but also falling for the boy who inspired her transformation.

Honey Lemon Soda has been a beloved shōjo manga since its debut in December 2015, but fans had to wait until January 2025 for its anime adaptation to hit the screens. Produced by TMS Entertainment, directed by Hiroshi Nishikiori, and brought to life with animation from J.C. Staff, the 12-episode first season wrapped up on March 27, 2025. With the finale completed, the big question lingers: Will Uka and Kai’s story continue on-screen, or is this where the soda fizzles out?

Fans across online forums are buzzing with excitement over the season finale, with one fan remarking that the “final episode felt like the beginning of Uka and Kai’s story.” They also expressed hope for a continuation, saying, “Hopefully, there will be another season for them to further see their development during their dating arc” (via Reddit). Given the outpouring of love and anticipation, it’d be cruel not to give fans a second season of Honey Lemon Soda.

However, there has been no official confirmation for Honey Lemon Soda season 2 yet from TMS Entertainment or Crunchyroll. But, taking hints from the season 1 finale, fans are speculating that an announcement might be underway. One user on Reddit reasoned,

“This is clearly not the end, though. I think the manga is still ongoing. I mean, why would they introduce a new teacher at the end of the episode? I really hope this gets a season 2 so we can see how Kai and Uka’s dating changes everything at school. We also didn’t really get to learn about Kai’s backstory and his mysterious circumstances. There’s still definitely plenty of stories to tell here!”

That logic checks out. With Mayu Murata’s original manga gearing up to release its 28th volume on April 24, 2025, and a solid IMDb rating of 6.3 for the anime, there’s definitely room for more sweet-and-tart storytelling. Fingers crossed for more Uka and Kai in the future!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy