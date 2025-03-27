‘Gachiakuta’ is finally getting an anime – here’s what we know so far

If titles like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Demon Slayer are your go-to favorites, Bones Film’s upcoming adaptation of Gachiakuta might claim a spot on your list, too. Kei Urana’s breakout manga is set to leap from the page to the screen with animation—and we finally have a release window!

Nominated for the Kodansha Manga Award in the shōnen category two years in a row, Gachiakuta is shaping up to be the next dark fantasy sensation. When the manga debuted in February 2022, it not only made waves in Japan but also dominated the 2022 Next Manga Award as the top pick among English-speaking fans—despite not yet having an official English release. Western audiences, consider this your heads-up: Gachiakuta is one to watch.

The story is set in a bleak, dystopian world, painting a harsh divide between the upper class and the oppressed. The privileged live in luxury, discarding anything deemed unworthy—including criminals—into a colossal wasteland known as The Pit. Below this affluent society lies the slums, home to “tribesfolk,” descendants of those exiled to this forsaken dump. Does it remind you of a certain GOATed anime?

Gachiakuta release window and trailer

The Gachiakuta anime will begin streaming on CBC Television, TBS, and their affiliates sometime in July 2025, according to its official website. Crunchyroll has acquired the streaming rights to the anime and will simulcast the series across the world outside Japan.

An official trailer for the series was also released in March 2025, featuring the main character, Rudo, swearing to bring down every human who falsely accused him of murder, leaving him in The Pit. The trailer also features Enjin, another main character, who introduces himself as “a humble Cleaner.”

What is Gachiakuta about?

To help put the trailer into perspective, the official website describes the plot as:

Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss. Then one day, he’s falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!

Gachiakuta cast and crew

The anime adaptation is headed by director Fumihiko Suganuma, while Hiroshi Seko, known for crafting gripping narratives, handles series composition. Satoshi Ishino doubles as the chief animation director and the mastermind behind the character designs, ensuring that the visuals pack a punch. To top it all off, Taku Iwasaki lends his musical genius to the series.

Meanwhile, the main cast of the series rounds off with Aoi Ichikawa as Rudo, Katsuyuki Konishi as Enjin, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Zanka, and Yumiri Hanamori as Riyo.

