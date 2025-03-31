Is there a ‘Dandadan’ episode 13 release date?

Dandadan captivated the anime scene in Fall 2024. When a psychic and an alien believer meet, it’s impossible for the plot to turn bizarre. Twelve episodes doesn’t cut it, so maybe there’s a secret thirteenth episode?

Nobody liked that episode twelve of Dandadan ended abruptly, but there’s simply no episode thirteen in existence. Arguably, it would’ve been thematic for the anime to add a thirteenth episode since the number simply has an “unlucky” reputation. Regardless, the anime stopped airing new episodes after season 1, episode 12.

Would it then be possible for the first season to magically drop an episode thirteen? No, but that doesn’t mean episode twelve is where the story ends. Dandadan is confirmed to have a second season. After going through a series of absurd and unfortunate events, Momo and Okarun are returning for another round of hair-raising adventures.

Dandadan season 2 is scheduled for July 2025. Although there is no exact release date yet, the anime is at least sure to come back in the Summer 2025 lineup.

Dandadan season 1, episode 12 recap

This newfound friendship between Okarun and Jiji is one of the lighter yet fulfilling parts of the last episode. But because they both have feelings for Momo, Okarun and Jiji developed a friendly rivalry. While playing ball, the two friends soon discovered a hidden room filled with waving papers.

It’s nothing too shocking for this series. Nonetheless, it’s creepy since Jiji’s house is supposedly haunted. His house may not be the only thing with a spiritual issue, because throughout the episode, it’s shown that the village people in his town don’t look “human.”

Meanwhile, Momo herself has encountered the ghosts that Jiji was talking about. These figures looked just like the townspeople. She’s subsequently overpowered by these ghostly men, which is a scene that feels uncomfortably reminiscent of episode one.

So it’s no surprise that viewers are searching for a thirteenth episode. Dandadan season one left fans in suspense and fear, particularly for Momo.

