Nic Cage May Be Done With Acting Soon

Nicolas Cage is the kind of actor who always seemed to be working. You turned around and a new movie was coming out. Recently, he released Dream Scenario and with his career in an upswing, it does seem as if Cage might be heading towards retirement.

Cage, who is famous for his dedication to his roles and his, at times, over the top performances, is someone who I have dedicated a lot of my time and love to. An actor who understands the craft of acting, Cage is an enigma, one that nearly (famously) broke Abed in Community. It seems that Cage is taking the latter half of his life a bit more seriously and might be finished with acting after his next few movies, at least with what he recently said in an interview.

“I may have three or four more movies left in me,” Cage told Vanity Fair. “I do feel I’ve said what I’ve had to say with cinema. I think I took film performance as far as I could … I do want to get much more severe and stringent in my selection process … I want to say bye on a high note.” He pointed out that his father, August Coppola, passed away at the age of 75. Saying “What do I want to do with those 15 years, using my father as the model? It occurred very clearly to me that I want to spend time with my family … I’m starting to cement my plan.”

Does this mean that we’re going to be running out of Nic Cage performances soon? Is this the end for the sprinkling of Cage movies throughout the year?

Could this really be the end to Nic Cage’s career?

With all this being said, he still has movies that are already done, so he still has more on the docket. It just means that we might only have about seven more Nicolas Cage movies before he is fully finished with his career. Still, it makes sense that he is seemingly done with acting.

Recently, we have seen an uptick in Cage picking more specific roles and less of the more outrageous ones in the latter half of his career. A movie like Dream Scenario was an incredible move on his part, and with the four upcoming films from Cage and the “three or four more movies” that he has left in him, we could still see some amazing work from him in the future.

Still, it makes me a little sad as someone who has always had Nic Cage movies in my life. I want him to live the life he wants and to be as happy as can be, but the selfish part of me just wants as many Nicolas Cage movies as possible. I will cherish these last seven or eight movies, but that last Nicolas Cage movie is going to feel like a dagger to my chest.

(featured image: Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]