Best LEGO Prime Day Deals (Our Top 10 Picks)

Prime Day is coming y’all! The day that we celebrate the life and works of Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobots is here! And how better the honor the legacy of our planet’s most stalwart protector than with LEGO sets? This ain’t about Amazon. Nuh-uh.

(LEGO)

The Millennium Falcon is the perfect sort of gift to bring to Optimus Prime’s Prime Day birthday bash. Why? It’s a vehicle. And if there’s ANYTHING an Autobot loves in this world it’s a vehicle. They turn into them like … all the time. The Millennium Falcon from Star Wars is sure to give The Ops some awesome vehicle inspo. Not that the semi-truck he turns into isn’t cool and all … but this is a spaceship. No compare. $7 off? Not bad.

(LEGO)

The Captain Rex Helmet is indeed a good way to celebrate Optimus Prime Day, given his penchant for cool robot helmets! And what’s cooler than this Captain Rex Helmet from Star Wars? I guess Optimus doesn’t exactly wear a helmet, and that his helmety looking face is, in fact, just his face. But maybe he can give himself a Star Wars facelift? Switch some parts around? Try something new for a change. For 24% off I’d say that’s worth it.

(LEGO)

Ummmm … forget about the Captain Rex Helmet entirely. The Darth Vader Helmet is where it’s at. It’s the single most iconic piece of headgear in the entire Star Wars cinematic universe. Oppy is sure to appreciate the craftsmanship … even if it does give some Decepticon vibes. You know what they say, keep your friends close and enemies closer. This enemy in particular can be mounted on the mantlepiece.

(LEGO)

For 23% off you can have Rocket & Baby Groot as a full combo! Optimus Prime and Rocket are sure to get along. They both love technology after all. But Optimus may draw a line running directly through the moral grey area where Rocket Raccoon spends most of his life. Optimus is more of the hero type, so he’s sure to appreciate Groot in his Prime Day celebrations.

(LEGO)

Uh oh. Groot just spiritually joined the Decepticons after getting exposed to a symbiote and becoming Venom Groot. Such a tragedy, a leading light of good in the universe fallen victim to the forces of darkness. There’s nothing you and I can do, but for 20% off maybe we can try? Maybe Optimus Prime himself could convince Groot to return to good? Even just for Prime Day?

(LEGO)

This Super Mario Piranha Plant is also an evil bit of vegetation just like Venom Groot. Unlike Venom Groot, this Piranha Plant wasn’t mentally hijacked by an outer space parasite, evil is just in this thing’s DNA. Or maybe it’s not evil? In the same way that a Venus flytrap isn’t evil despite all the bugs it murders. It’s just trying to survive. Maybe Optimus Prime can teach it the error of its ways? And how to run on gas?

(LEGO)

Sword Outpost from Minecraft is PERFECT for a Prime Day gift because Optimus Prime LOVES swords. He carries a big one! Even though a gun would be far more sensible! There are no guns in Minecraft but for 20% off this giant sword house can be yours! No one will EVER try to mug you again, your house is far too dangerous.

(LEGO)

A robot like Optimus Prime has got to respect the hero game, and what better player of the game is there than Chewbacca? Chewbacca is an unbreakable force of furry goodness within the Star Wars universe. And for 14% off, he can be a force of good that fights for the side of YOU. Honestly, he might just be down to clown no matter where you fall morally. He followed anti-hero Han Solo, right? You can backslide into moral turpitude just a bit and Chewy won’t mind.

(LEGO)

The AT-TE Walker is the ultimate Star Wars Transformer. Perfect for an Optimus Prime Day gift. Why? Because Optimus can use it to train his Autobots to better identify Decepticons. If it looks like an evil machine, it probably is. And this particular evil machine is 20% off!

(LEGO)

Dr. Eggman’s Death Robot is the ULIMATE gift for any Transformer. It is a work of masterful robotic design based on the work of the genius Sonic villain Dr. Eggman. Just look at its crimson chassis. Its powerful legs. It’s gatling gun hands that shoot real projectiles. Was there ever a more perfect robot specimen? Optimus could stand to update his schematics based on this thing. And for 30% off? Money well spent.

