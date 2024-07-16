The Cody Ko Allegations Explained

Cody Ko is one of YouTube’s most beloved commentary content creators, but people are turning against him following recent statutory rape allegations.

Cody Ko started off on Vine, where he garnered nearly two million followers before it was shut down in 2017. Soon, he moved over to commentary videos on YouTube and has since amassed over six million followers on his main channel, with over a billion views across his videos. He has collaborated with several YouTubers through the years, such as Britany Broski, Meatcanyon, and Tana Mongeau.

Mongeau recently made startling allegations against Cody Ko, which were initially swept under the rug. However, after YouTube commentary creator D’Angelo Wallace placed a spotlight on the controversy, the accusations are finally getting the spotlight it deserves.

Tana Mongeau reveals she “hooked up” with Cody Ko underage

During the Sacramento show of the Cancelled Podcast Tour with Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield, the former held a “Hot Seat Questions” segment, where Tana answered burning questions from fans at rapid speed.

One of the questions she was asked was, “Who was the smallest dick you’ve ever had sex with?” Tana Mongeau then revealed it was Cody Ko, before giving more context and saying, “I was literally 17.”

Cody Ko was born in 1990, while Tana Mongeau was born in 1998. This means Cody Ko was around 25 years old when he hooked up with Tana Mongeau, who was a minor. Since Tana was underage during the time of the incident, Cody Ko is now being accused of statutory rape.

Later on, during an episode of the Cancelled Podcast, Mongeau mentioned the situation again. She revealed that Gabbie Hana had actually warned Cody Ko that Mongeau was underage at the time, but that he proceeded to “hook up” with her anyway during Playlist Live. In that same episode, she revealed that he was, in fact, 25 years old during the incident.

She recalled not seeing anything wrong with it at the time, but as an adult, she now understands that she was taken advantage of. Tana Mongeau revealed that at one time when she mentioned the situation, Cody Ko had texted her to ask, “Are we good?”

D’Angelo Wallace brings Cody Ko accusations into focus

Though Tana’s statement did set things in motion, it was D’Angelo Wallace’s video that really put the situation to light. On July 14, he uploaded a video titled “An uncomfortable conversation about Cody Ko.”

There, he mentions the allegations made against him by Tana Mongeau, while also calling out Cody Ko’s silence on the issue. He then accused Cody Ko of deleting comments about it from his YouTube videos, as well as having his moderators remove posts about it on Reddit.

He also pointed out how Cody Ko was able to keep his silence on the matter for so long. YouTubers and viewers were able to discredit the allegations because it was made by a controversial and “unlikable” woman online: Tana Mongeau.

Additionally, D’Angelo Wallace brought up damning evidence against Cody Ko. Mongeau had revealed that Gabbie Hana had warned Cody Ko about the former’s age. Well, it was revealed that Gabbie Hana had actually alluded to the situation on a podcast years before the allegations were made public. She revealed that she saw a guy making out with an underage girl and that she had pulled him aside to inform him that she was underage. The man in the story appeared to appreciate Gabbie Hana’s advice but proceeded to sleep with the girl that night anyway.

As of this writing, Cody Ko has not responded to the allegations against him.

