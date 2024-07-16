TikTok Superstar Drew Afualo Shut Down ‘Anti-Feminist’ YouTuber Pearl Davis’ Nonsense

Pearl Davis is an “anti-feminist” YouTuber known for loudly proclaiming that women shouldn’t do things. Wild that you have the right to be that wrong! While her podcast takes often get side-eyed by other women, now she’s trying to just get destroyed over and over again by Drew Afualo.

Afualo, who became popular on TikTok for mocking men and their red flags, is someone people adore. Though Afualo is primarily on other platforms, when Davis decided to randomly come for her on X (formerly Twitter), Afualo made a point of returning to confront her. If I know anything in this world, it is not to come for Afualo.

The audacity of fat women on a podcast to complain about men using the microphone men built, in the building men built, and more than likely being managed by men. pic.twitter.com/1uFAiMVv18 — H. Pearl Davis (@pearlythingz) June 28, 2024

What Davis got in return was a dragging of epic proportions. For whatever reason, Davis could not take the fact that Afualo was destroying her in the comments and just kept doubling down on Afualo, trying to get under her skin. Instead, she just got piled on.

Davis tweeted, “The audacity of fat women on a podcast to complain about men using the microphone men built, in the building men built, and more than likely being managed by men.” Afualo pointed out that Davis knew who she was, so acting like she was some random woman was disingenuous.

me when I saw you tweeted about me like you didn’t know me … but you offered to pay for flights & accommodation across the world bc you wanted me on your shit ass show so bad ❤️ https://t.co/FnAvTANwtM — Drew Afualo (@DrewAfualo) July 13, 2024

What happened next was just a series of tweets completely dragging Davis, and they were all her fault. Instead of saying “my bad” and moving on, Davis doubled down. She compared Afualo to Fiona from Shrek and called her names, so Afualo and her friend Tefi Pessoa went back and forth with her.

pearl just because your parents are siblings doesn’t excuse your lack of critical thinking. take a moment to really reflect. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — HELLOTEFI ? (@hellotefi) July 15, 2024

Just … stop, Pearl!

Every time she tried to “clap back” at Pessoa and Afualo, she ended up getting embarrassed. The entire interaction never needed to happen in the first place, but Davis wanted to drag Afualo into it. Instead, what happened was Davis got torn to pieces online.

That’s the kind of “influencer” Davis is. She wants to tear women down and complain about not having a boyfriend, and then when people call her out, she tries to insult them (and it doesn’t work). None of this needed to happen, and it did because Davis couldn’t help herself.

