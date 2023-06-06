Fox Mulder Was Right About Aliens

Big news in the UFO world: it turns out that aliens might actually exist and the Federal government has the proof! This is not a drill, all of Tom DeLonge‘s (and everyone else’s) hard work has paid off, and the truth is finally getting revealed. A whistleblower who served in the U.S. Army has come forward, claiming that the Federal Government has multiple craft of “non-human origin”. Per HuffPost‘s report:

“These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed,” David Grusch told NewsNation on Monday evening. In some cases, agents found more than just vehicles. “Well, naturally, when you recover something that’s either landed or crashed, sometimes you encounter dead pilots and, believe it or not, as fantastical as that sounds, it’s true,” he said.

Aliens exist, and they’re already here!

OK, I need to come clean here. I’ve seen what I believe to be a UFO twice in my life. I lived in a small town in the South West of England that had a river running through it, and I would frequently walk near the water in the evening. Twice over the course of three years I saw orange orbs hovering and moving in a controlled manner in approximately the same vicinity until they decided to dart up and away. It wasn’t until years later that I decided to Google it, and, well, it’s a relatively common UFO phenomenon. This is all to say, in the immortal words of Fox Mulder: I want to believe.

So who is David Grusch, and what does he know?! Per HuffPost, it seems like the answer is a lot:

Grusch ― who saw combat in Afghanistan, served several roles in the U.S. intelligence community and was the National Reconnaissance Office’s representative to the UAP Task Force ― told The Debrief the U.S. government and its contractors have been retrieving material for decades. “The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles,” he told the website, which said the objects were analyzed and determined to be from “non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin.”

As an older millennial, I grew up with multiple shows that centered around aliens and their possible existence. There was, of course, The X-Files, but also Sightings—a show featuring interviews with people who have seen or encountered UFOs. Blink-182 also had their heyday when I was in high school, and founding member Tom DeLonge has devoted much of his life to proving aliens exist and has raised millions of dollars in that pursuit. Hell, even ex-Majority Senate Leader Harry Reid publicly stated he believes in UFOs and dedicated much of his post-Senate career to that pursuit.

The reality is that discourse around UFOs and the possibility that they’re real has come a long way from laughing at people who claim to have seen them, to the point the U.S. military finally admitted recently that UFO encounters may come with the territory. Per the above source:

Grusch’s claim is backed by reports from others, including a defense contractor who The New York Times reported in 2020 had briefed Defense Department officials on a range of discoveries such as items retrieved from “off-world vehicles not made on this Earth.” It also comes amid a remarkable period in which the U.S. military has for the first time admitted to encounters with objects that seem to defy known technology.

Grusch also claims that the feds have known for decades that we’re not alone in the universe, and that the government has engaged in a sophisticated misinformation campaign:

Grusch told NewsNation the feds have known about all this for decades ― and have been lying to the public about it. “There is a sophisticated disinformation campaign targeting the U.S. populace which is extremely unethical and immoral,” he said.

So if your first inclination was to roll your eyes and discredit the whole thing, you might want to reconsider and ask yourself why. The truth, it appears, is actually out there.

Now do Bigfoot next!

