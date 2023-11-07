New ‘The Marvels’ Trailer Reveals Two Jaw-Dropping Cameos

The final trailer for The Marvels has dropped, and with only a few days until the movie’s release, the new footage reveals not just one, but two cameos. The first will excite fans of the Thor franchise, while the identity of the second is still a mystery.

Let’s get into these two cameos! Turn back now if you’re avoiding potential spoilers for The Marvels.

Most of the trailer highlights the high stakes of the film, explaining that Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) has ripped a hole between our reality and another. Has she caused an incursion, or has she opened a gateway to a dimension similar to Ta Lo from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings or the Dark Dimension from Doctor Strange? It’s too early to say. In any case, the trailer includes shots of previous Marvel heroes like Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, emphasizing Carol Danvers (Brie Larson)’s history and power.

Towards the end of the trailer, though, we see a familiar face.

Valkyrie is in The Marvels!

Yes, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson)! In the trailer, we see her in a suit and tie, implying that she’ll interact with Carol in her capacity as King of New Asgard. Valkyrie tells Carol, “You can stand tall without standing alone,” which ties into the themes of family and leadership that previous trailers and interviews have been hinting at. In The Marvels, Carol will learn how to be not just a hero, but a leader, while she deals with the fallout from her decades-old abandonment of Monica.

How much of Valkyrie will we get in the movie? I’m guessing not much. But still, any Valkyrie is great, and seeing her in the trailer is a delightful surprise.

After that moment, though, the trailer hints at an even bigger bombshell.

Are the X-Men in The Marvels?

At the very end of the trailer, Nick Fury says, “they’re here,” and we see several mysterious figures appear in beams of energy. One of them appears to be wearing a white costume with a cape. On a computer screen, we see an X surrounded by a circle.

Is the caped figure Storm? Have the X-Men finally arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Although plenty of people on the internet seem convinced, we should take this theory with a massive grain of salt. “They’re here” is exactly the kind of line that Marvel loves to stick in trailers out of context, so that it seems to mean something radically different.

Still, it’s possible that we’ll see at least one mutant in The Marvels. In fact, we know for a fact that there’s one mutant: Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who was revealed to be a mutant at the end of Ms. Marvel. It would make perfect sense for Kamala to meet others like her. Plus, the presence of Professor X (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has already set a precedent for using alternate realities to introduce X-Men.

Director Nia DaCosta addressed the possible X-Men inclusion in an interview with Jake’s Takes. However, her response was coy: “I was just like, oh, so cheeky. So cheeky.”

