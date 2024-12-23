‘New MAGA government’: JD Vance’s not-so-subtle disappearance prompts a new internet speculation

While it is customary for the President’s right-hand person to be their Vice President, that isn’t how the new incoming government looks to be doing things. Instead, JD Vance looks to have taken a back seat, as has Trump, as Elon Musk pulls ahead of the pack.

Since Donald Trump’s second presidential election win, he’s been working hard to secure all the wrong people for all the wrong roles. Someone who has been notably more absent from these proceedings has been his running mate and soon-to-be Vice President. During the month following their win, Vance was scarcely seen, unless you count calling someone an imbecile online an appearance. A picture of Trump’s inner circle featuring Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Junior, Donald Trump Jr., and House Speaker Mike Johnson posted on X had many asking “Where is J.D Vance?”

Vance was off trying to convince Congress to allow Trump’s god-awful cabinet picks to make up the new government’s merry circus. Meanwhile, the “guys” were bro-ing out on a private jet eating Trump’s most favorite delicacy, McDonald’s. With Vance just out of the picture, Musk has wormed his way onto Trump’s lap. So far, Musk has attended a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and has been given his own agency to spearhead which will look into cutting government spending. Some even feel that Musk has even gone a step beyond simply being Trump’s trusty sidekick.

New MAGA government



President Musk

Vice President Trump

Couch Fucker in Chief Vance — curt (@casbeataol) December 19, 2024

Has Vance been left in the past?

The internet certainly thinks so. Many have felt his lack of presence, feeling like they hear more about Musk than Vance these days. In fact, many feel like they hear more of what Musk is up to than Trump. This does make sense a little, given that his online footprint is so much larger. Musk’s online footprint is larger than all the U.S. politicians combined and he’s been using it to dictate political processes. This has led many to form a new ranking of government.

Notice how you never see JD Vance anymore? It’s because Trump is Elon’s vice president. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) December 19, 2024

With this new hierarchy, where does Vance even sit?

If Elon Musk is President and Trump is VP, where does that leave JD Vance? pic.twitter.com/gYnL2Bwd1I — Piyush Mittal ????????? (@piyushmittal) December 19, 2024

Many feel that Musk has what he paid for, a President not getting in his way.

It won’t be long though, before Trump starts to feel the sting of jealousy. He’s already commented on the matter with supporters at an event in Phoenix, saying, “No, he’s not going to be president, that I can tell you. And I’m safe, you know why? He can’t be — he wasn’t born in this country.” We have to wonder how long Trump will tolerate Musk standing in his spotlight, a spotlight he is not known to share with others.

