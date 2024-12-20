‘NOBODY elected the unhinged bouncing around demented Teletubby’: The internet lashes out at Elon Musk’s unwanted political prominence

The internet has had enough of Elon Musk.

“NOBODY elected the unhinged bouncing around demented Teletubby” said one user on X, reposting a video where Elon Musk runs onstage and attempts choreography better suited for a Wiggles concert. “Like… what are we even doing anymore?!” Your guess is as good as mine.

Nobody and I mean NOBODY elected the unhinged bouncing around demented Teletubby Musk to office.



Like… what are we even doing anymore?! pic.twitter.com/eqhlhgx9OD — Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) December 18, 2024

While Elon Musk has been a prominent member of global society for years, the centibillionaire has seen his influence (and his net worth) explode in recent months after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election. Musk is now the richest man in the world, and is valued at half a trillion dollars.

He didn’t need to be elected. When you’re rich enough , they just let you do it ! — LA (@trying2help) December 19, 2024

As this user suggests, Musk was able to use his vast wealth to buy his way into politics, and became a close ally of president-elect Donald Trump after dropping over a quarter of a billion dollars in support of Trump’s presidential campaign. Now the Space X CEO is a frequent guest at Mar a Lago, where he has reportedly sat in on calls between Trump and other world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Now, Musk is letting his political opinions run wild on the social media platform he now owns. One look at his political commentary on X and one could mistake him for an elected official, despite the fact that no one voted for him.

Any member of the House or Senate who votes for this outrageous spending bill deserves to be voted out in 2 years! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2024

Musk’s politician act is wearing thin on X, and some users predict that he will soon wear out his welcome with the political party that embraced him.

I have a feeling his GOP lifespan is going to be short. His shit is going to wear thin, real fast. — ?? Michael (MJ) bsky – @khonshu.net (@EmJayP) December 19, 2024

Their predictions may prove to come true, if Musk continues carrying on the way he does. According to insiders as Mar a Lago, Musk shadows Trump wherever he goes, and some say that he has taken to acting as “co-president.” He is reportedly “taking lots of credit for the president’s victory,” in order to “make President Trump feel indebted to him” said a source. Considering how obsessed Trump is with winning, Elon Musk’s claims of victory are going to turn the president-elect against him very soon.

And yet Musk is content to gloat all the same. Some users wonder if he’s attempting a Tony Stark impression, but when it comes to charisma, Robert Downey Jr. has Musk sorely beat.

Is it just me or is he trying to be a Tony Stark? pic.twitter.com/Zii9CRrhLz — Ian Dempsey ?? (@unifilvet) December 19, 2024

America thinks it's found its savior.



The opposite is true. — DREAMALOT (@dreamalotmusic) December 19, 2024

While Elon Musk is no hero like Iron Man, many in America think of him as a “savior” as this user points out. Musk’s status as a supposed technological genius has earned him countless internet accolades. Many of his sycophants are rearing up in the comments of these X posts, one of whom has called Musk their “idol.”

I love how Elon Musk (@elonmusk) doesn't give a rats ass what people think.



This man is my idol. — Danny A Conservative (@DannyAr04661051) December 19, 2024

To explain Musk’s delirious dance moves, this user claims that he is “drunk on power” as a member of the “US Oligarchy.”

The US Oligarchy that runs our lives..out of the closet.

Musk is deliriously drunk with power. — Hewitt Newton (@HewittNewton) December 19, 2024

Musk is closer to a position in America’s political oligarchy than ever before. He was recently tapped by Donald Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, a to-be-created cost cutting agency named after Musk’s favorite meme. On the heels of his appointment, Musk has made a series of worryingly outlandish claims, chief of which is his notion to cut the U.S. government’s spending budget by $2 trillion – a move that would devastate Social Security and Medicare policies on which nearly half the nation’s population depends.

But if Musk’s antics continue, Donald Trump might hit the Space X CEO with the two words from reality TV days gone by: “you’re fired.”

