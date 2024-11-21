‘A mouth breathing imbecile’: JD Vance proves how vicious he is in attack on MAGA influencer’s ally

JD Vance committed friendly fire against MAGA ally and Steve Bannon War Room CFO Grace Chong through a heated exchange on Twitter. Chong and Vance have already deleted their tweets, but the aftermath lingers on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Chong expressed disappointment over JD Vance and Marco Rubio’s absense at a Senate vote. The vote was held to confirm judicial nominees. Several Republican senators have also been absent for the vote. Chong tagged Rubio and Vance on Twitter and tweeted, “You guys better show up and do your fricken job!!”

Vance retaliated and called Chong an unsavory name on Twitter. He wrote, “Grace Chong is a mouth-breathing imbecile who attacks those of us in the fight rather than make herself useful.” He further argued that even if he attended the vote, it wouldn’t have been enough to block the Democrat judicial nominee, Embry Kidd.

Although the tweets have been deleted, some Twitter accounts have reposted Vance’s comments. Many found them to be crass and unbecoming of a Vice President-elect of the United States. Even Grace Chong herself remains offended. She tweeted on Nov. 20, “Good morning! This mouth-breathing imbecile is ready to work today!”

good morning! this mouth breathing imbecile is ready to work today! ☀️ — Grace Chong ?? (@gc22gc) November 20, 2024

Somebody should’ve logged Vance off Twitter

Vance’s tweet also hints that the Trump team intends to replace Christopher Wray, who is yet to finish his term. The last part of Vance’s tweet says, “I tend to think it’s more important to get an FBI director who will dismantle the deep state than it is for Republicans to lose a vote 49-46 rather than 49-45.”

Earlier in November, Wray was already preparing for a ‘forced exit’ by Trump from the White House. This hasn’t been confirmed until Vance tweeted that there are plans to scout a new director. Silence is golden, especially when emotions are high. It seems this is a hard-learned lesson for JD Vance. Perhaps the most embarrassing part about this debacle is that Trump agrees with Chong. At Truth Social, Trump asked for more Republican senators to show up and vote. This call to action includes Vance, who is still a senator from Ohio. Heeding Trump’s demands, Vance finally appeared at the Senate and voted against a Democrat nominee.

