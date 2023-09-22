New ‘Loki’ Deleted Scene Answers One Question But Raises Several More

Loki season 1 is being released on Blu-ray next week, and along with trading cards and fancy cover art, the release comes with two deleted scenes. One of them, showing Loki and Sylvie on Lamentis in episode 4, has just been released on IGN.

The scene reveals what happened between Loki and Sylvie failing to save the Ark on Lamentis, and being arrested by the Time Variance Authority. The scene opens with Loki holding Sylvie hostage against Mobius, Renslayer, and Hunter B-15. Loki explains that he captured Sylvie for them, which means he’s not their enemy. Sylvie breaks free of Loki’s grasp and rushes B-15, who hits her and knocks her to the ground.

The scene makes one line in episode 4 finally make sense—but it also raises some questions.

How did Mobius supposedly betray Loki?

In the version of the episode that aired, the scene stops just as two time doors open, and the next thing we see is Loki and Sylvie being led down a hall in the TVA. As they go, Loki accuses Mobius of betraying him.

In the show, that line doesn’t make any sense. When exactly did Mobius betray him? Loki is the one who took off after Sylvie. He seems to be referring to an event that we didn’t actually see happen.

Now, the line is finally a little clearer: in the deleted scene, Loki is trying to work with Mobius, who rejects his efforts. It’s still not a clear-cut betrayal, but it makes more sense than before.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the scene should have been included in the episode.

Leaving this scene out was the right decision

The canonical version of the scene, which ends just as Loki and Sylvie form a strong emotional bond, sets the stage for their relationship moving forward. They care about each other. They trust each other. That bond is how they’re able to enchant Alioth together and then find He Who Remains.

However, if Loki had suddenly turned on Sylvie when the TVA showed up on Lamentis, it would have been very hard to believe that she would trust him—or have any warm feelings left for him at all—afterwards. It would have made the rest of their love story nonsensical. Like most deleted scenes, it’s an interesting look at what might have been, but you can tell why director Kate Herron chose to leave it out.

There’s one more deleted scene we haven’t seen yet

Although this deleted scene is now public, there’s one more on the forthcoming Blu-ray that we haven’t seen yet: King Loki’s coronation. I hope that Frog Thor cameo is as good as it sounds.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

